CORRECTION: Voting Now Open for the Nation’s Most Beautiful Hospitals Contest

ATLANTA, GA., June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voting is now open for the “20 Most Beautiful Hospitals” contest sponsored by top national healthcare staffing firm Soliant. The program recognizes hospitals for their commitment to developing and improving their campuses, facilities and staff, thereby creating holistic and healing environments. Soliant will donate $5,000 to the winning hospital’s foundation. The public can begin voting on the nominees they deem most beautiful at https://www.soliant.com/most-beautiful-hospital-contest/.

“To us, a beautiful hospital starts inside the building with the uplifting staff and the overall atmosphere, which creates a place where patients feel comfortable,” said Soliant CEO David Alexander. “The Most Beautiful Hospitals contest is all about showcasing the individuals and innovative designs that contribute to the well-being of everyone who walks in the door.”

This year’s finalists consist of facilities spanning the nation:

AdventHealth Daytona Beach Hospital - Daytona Beach, FL

Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center – Rockville, MD

Alta View Hospital - Sandy, UT

Arnot Ogden Medical Center – Elmira, NY

Ascension St. Vincent Fishers Hospital – Fishers, IN

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center - Winston-Salem, NC

Avala Surgical Hospital – Covington, LA

Backus Hospital - Norwich, CT

Baptist South Florida Fishermen's Community Hospital – Marathon, FL

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Dallas, TX

Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center – Houston, TX

Baystate Medical Center – Springfield, MA

Brook Lane Hospital – Hagerstown, MD

Caldwell Regional Medical Center – Caldwell, KS

CalvertHealth Medical Center - Prince Frederick, MD

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center - Los Angeles, CA

Chickasaw Nation Medical Center – Ada, OK

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health Center – Texarkana, TX

CommonSpirit Holy Cross Hospital - Salt Lake City, UT

Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital – Hobbs, NM

Edward Elmhurst Hospital – Naperville, IL

Eisenhower Medical Center (EMC) - Rancho Mirage, CA

Ellenville Regional Hospital – Ellenville, NY

Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital – Atlanta, GA

Enloe Medical Center – Chico, CA

Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida - Fort Myers, FL

Goshen Hospital – Goshen, IN

Grand Junction Community Hospital - Grand Junction, CO

Harris Health Ben Taub General Hospital – Houston, TX

HealthPark Medical Center - Fort Myers, FL

Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital – Detroit, MI

Hoag Hospital - Newport Beach, CA

Houston Methodist Hospital – Houston, TX

Inova Fairfax Hospital – Fairfax, VA

Intermountain Health Cassia Regional Hospital – Burley, ID

Intermountain Health Riverton Hospital – Riverton, UT

Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital - Salt Lake City, UT

Intermountain Sevier Valley Hospital – Richfield, UT

Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital – Hollywood, FL

Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center - Los Angeles, CA

Kapiʻolani Medical Center for Women & Children - Honolulu, HI

Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hecktown Oaks - Northampton County, PA

Littleton Regional Healthcare – Littleton, NH

Maynard Children's Hospital at ECU Health Medical Center – Greenville, NC

Mayo Clinic Hospital, Phoenix, Arizona – Phoenix, AZ

Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus – Rochester, MN

McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital – Petoskey, MI

MD Anderson Cancer Center – Houston, TX

Mercy Medical Center – Baltimore, MD

Milton S. Hershey Medical Center – Hershey, PA

Monadnock Community Hospital – Peterborough, NH

Morton Plant Hospital – Clearwater, FL

Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital – Greensboro, NC

Mount Sinai Medical Center - Miami, FL

Northeast Georgia Health System Braselton – Braselton, GA

Northside Hospital Cherokee – Canton, GA

Northwestern Medicine Marianjoy Rehabilitation Hospital – Wheaton, IL

Northwestern Memorial Hospital – Chicago, IL

NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn Health, Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospital – Brooklyn, NY

NYU Langone Health - New York City, NY

Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – Americus, GA

Piedmont Atlanta Hospital – Atlanta, GA

Providence St. Jude Medical Center – Fullerton, CA

Riverside Regional Medical Center - Newport News, VA

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center – Buffalo, NY

Rush University Medical Center - Chicago, IL

Sauk Prairie Healthcare - Sauk County, WI

Scotland Memorial Hospital – Laurinburg, NC

Southeast Health – Dothan, AL

St. Joseph Medical Center - Kansas City, MO

St. Mary’s Hospital – Duluth, MN

Summit Pacific Medical Center – Elma, WA

The Hospitals of Providence Transmountain Campus - El Paso, TX

The University of New Mexico Sandoval Regional Medical Center (SRMC) - Rio Rancho, NM

UAB Medicine – Birmingham, AL

UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial – Harvey, IL

UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh – Pittsburgh, PA

Upson Regional Medical Center – Thomaston, GA

UW Health University Hospital – Madison, WI

Weston Hospital Cleveland Clinic in Florida – Weston, FL

White Plains Hospital - White Plains, NY

More than 200 outstanding hospitals have been recognized since Soliant began the program in 2009. The annual contest seeks to discover hospitals in the U.S. that are not only beautiful but have unique designs, landscapes, and elements, such as soothing art, gardens, or supportive staff who know that laughter is sometimes the best medicine. Beauty starts from within and radiates through the hospital when patients are treated like family, and Soliant wants to recognize those special hospitals. Community members, staff, and patients are all able to vote for hospitals they feel best represent these qualities.

The voting period will conclude on July 25. Until then, the public can begin voting on the nominees they deem most beautiful at https://www.soliant.com/most-beautiful-hospital-contest/. Participants may cast multiple votes until the polls close.

To follow along through the voting process, view the real-time leaderboard at https://www.soliant.com/most-beautiful-hospital-contest/. The winner of this year’s contest, along with the top 20 hospitals, will be announced on July 31.

###

About Soliant

Soliant is a leader in healthcare and education staffing with offices in Georgia, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, California, South Carolina, and Texas. The company identifies and recruits highly skilled healthcare professionals across a wide range of specialties and connects them with healthcare providers in the education, nursing, pharmacy, and life sciences segments, primarily on a temporary basis. Visit www.soliant.com to learn more.