Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. ("Bolt" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOLT) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com

On May 14, 2024, Bolt announced in a press release that the Company would “cease further development of trastuzumab imbotolimod (BDC-1001)”, Bolt’s lead asset, “and reduce workforce by approximately 50%”. Following Bolt’s announcement, multiple analysts downgraded the Company’s stock.

On this news, Bolt’s stock price fell $00.49 per share, or more than 37.12%, to close at $00.83 per share on May 15, 2024.

