National MI Certified as a Great Place to Work for Ninth Consecutive Year

EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), the primary operating subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), announced today that it has been recognized as a Great Place to Work® for the ninth year in a row.



Great Place to Work is a global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. It partners with FORTUNE to produce the annual FORTUNE “100 Best Companies to Work For®” list, as well as lists in several other categories. Only a small percentage of firms that take the company-wide trust index survey receive certification.

“We’re delighted to once again be recognized by Great Place to Work and even more proud to be selected based on the feedback of our employees,” said Adam Pollitzer, President and CEO of National MI. “At National MI, we aim to lead with impact and a clear organizational mission, values and purpose. Our employees are the key to our ongoing success, and we’re fortunate to have such a talented and dedicated team who are committed to delivering innovative solutions for our clients and their borrowers.”

In the survey, National MI’s employees gave the company particularly high marks in the following areas, among others:

Customers rate the service the company delivers as “excellent”

Employees feel a sense of pride in what the company has accomplished

Employees are made to feel welcome when they join the company

Employees are encouraged to balance their work life and their personal life

“At National MI, we're committed to ensuring that our employees have a significant role in shaping their workplace experience,” said Allison Miller, National MI’s Chief Human Resources Officer. “Being recognized as a Great Place to Work is a huge honor and reflects the hard work and dedication of our team and their confidence in National MI. We value this recognition and are committed to continuing to work to enhance our employee experience.”

A summary of these ratings can be found on Great Place to Work's website.

About National MI

National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), is a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.

