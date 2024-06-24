Meriwest Credit Union Recognized as a 2024 ‘Best Place to Work’

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meriwest Credit Union has been named a 2024 'Best Place to Work' by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal, marking the fifth consecutive year of this prestigious recognition. The announcement was made as part of the annual survey conducted by the two publications.



For five years running, Meriwest Credit Union has been lauded for its commitment to fostering a supportive workplace environment that values its employees' contributions. This recognition underscores the credit union's dedication to providing an exceptional workplace culture that promotes collaboration, innovation, and employee well-being.

"I am thrilled that Meriwest has once again been recognized as a Best Place to Work by the San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal. This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team members who make Meriwest a truly exceptional place to work," said Lisa Pesta, CEO of Meriwest Credit Union.

With a relentless focus on its 'People Helping People' philosophy, Meriwest Credit Union continues to set the standard for excellence in the banking industry. The credit union's longstanding commitment to its employees, members, and community has solidified its position as a leader in providing top-tier financial services.

About Meriwest Credit Union

Founded in San Jose, California in 1961, Meriwest Credit Union, one of Silicon Valley’s largest and most established financial institutions, provides proactive, personal, convenient, and innovative financial services to over 80,000 families and businesses throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and Pima County, Arizona. Meriwest, with assets of nearly $2.2 billion, offers a wide array of personal banking, business services, and wealth advisory products and services to members. The credit union was voted one of the ‘Best Credit Unions in Silicon Valley’ in the Mercury News’ Annual ‘Readers’ Choice Awards’, ‘America’s Best Small Employers’ by Forbes Magazine in 2023, and a “Best Place to Work” by the Silicon Valley Business Journal 2020 through 2024. More information can be found at www.meriwest.com.

About Bay Area Best Places to Work

Best Places to Work is an innovative publication and awards program produced by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal. The rankings were determined by surveys that went directly to employees who answered a series of questions. The survey was administered online by the employers and through a service provided by Quantum Workplace, our research partner. The rankings are numeric based on Quantum’s scoring process. By ranking companies and sharing best practices we facilitate idea sharing and help other companies learn from the best.

