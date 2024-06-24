Toll Brothers Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. Named Among Top CEOs by Barron’s

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) (www.TollBrothers.com), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. has been named one of the Top CEOs of 2024 by Barron’s magazine. The annual list by Barron’s, which this year recognized 25 CEOs, is selected by a panel of editors and reporters with an emphasis on recent management actions that have better positioned their respective companies for success.



The Barron’s article noted that under Mr. Yearley’s leadership, Toll Brothers has “continued to court well-to-do move-up buyers while widening its price points to attract affluent first-timers,” a strategy that has “paid off.” The article further stated, “Toll Brothers CEO Douglas Yearley has turned a shortage of existing homes for sale into bumper profits for new ones,” citing Toll Brothers’ margins as “among the highest in the industry.” The Company’s stock has achieved a one-year return of 64.4%.

“We are immensely proud of Doug and this well-deserved recognition. He leads an incredibly talented team at Toll Brothers that works hard every day to exceed our customers’ expectations and deliver exceptional value to our shareholders,” said Toll Brothers Board Member and Lead Independent Director, Scott Stowell. “That team is committed to delivering quality craftsmanship and extraordinary customer service with every new home we build, taking care of each other and our customers, and in doing so upholding our brand promise as America’s Luxury Home Builder. That commitment starts at the top.”

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ list. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

CONTACT: Heather Reeves, (215) 328-7634

hreeves@tollbrothers.com

CONTACT: Gregg Ziegler, (215) 938-8365

gziegler@tollbrothers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/32f95956-8dbc-44c5-acf8-6b83fea7fbb1