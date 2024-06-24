Media relations:

Capgemini to enrich its engineering capabilities in Australia with acquisition of D+I

Acquisition will augment Capgemini’s core engineering capabilities with product engineering and design services as part of its intelligent industry offerings

Paris, June 24, 2024 - Capgemini announced today that it has signed an agreement to acquire D+I, a leading product design and development consultancy in Australia. This acquisition will enrich the Group’s intelligent industry offerings in the country, notably in the development and delivery of products from initial concepts through to production.

Founded in 1987, with R&D labs in Sydney, Melbourne and Newcastle, D+I is an award-winning team with deep expertise in mechanical engineering, and electronics product development. Specialists in services across the product life cycle, including high-precision solutions with stringent compliance accreditation and certification requirements, D+I helps its clients turn ideas into commercially successful products.

With a focus on highly appealing, human-centered solutions supported by engineering excellence, D+I has also been at the forefront of developing intricate medical, scientific and wellness devices for the last 36 years.

“As part of our intelligent industry work for clients, Capgemini is designing, developing and delivering tomorrow’s connected products and services,” comments William Rozé, CEO of Capgemini Engineering and Group Executive Board Member. “To do this we help organizations on the convergence between the physical and the digital worlds by developing and testing products virtually and managing them over the entire product life cycle. D+I will reinforce our product design capabilities in Australia spanning the medtech, industrial and consumer sectors. This acquisition is another example of Capgemini’s growth ambition and investment in this market.”

“For over 35 years D+I has been the partner of choice to leading organizations who want to create world class, commercially successful products, from research and discovery through to concept design, prototyping and into production. Capgemini’s end to end intelligent industry capabilities will be a natural home for D+I’s expertise. Its global reach and client base will provide unrivalled opportunities and experiences for our team members. We are excited to join the Group,” said David Jones, CEO of D+I.

As a strategic business partner to its clients, Capgemini is pioneering intelligent industry – the new era of digital transformation: characterized by a growing convergence of the physical and virtual worlds in terms of products, software, data, and services. A global leader in this field, the Group is helping organizations to digitize and redefine their businesses from end to end, enabling them to transform their value chains, from intelligent products and services to intelligent supply chains and manufacturing.

The transaction is due to close in the coming months subject to regulatory approval and other customary conditions for a transaction of this nature.

