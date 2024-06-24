CALIFORNIA FORWARD’S 2024 CALIFORNIA ECONOMIC SUMMIT TO TAKE PLACE IN SACRAMENTO

Sacramento, CA, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Forward (CA FWD), in partnership with the California Stewardship Network , is bringing the 13th annual California Economic Summit to Sacramento on October 8-10, 2024. The California Economic Summit is the premier yearly gathering of regional and state leaders from across the state committed to building an inclusive and resilient economy where all Californians can prosper.

“Holding our annual California Economic Summit in Sacramento provides a perfect opportunity to engage with state partners to advance a more sustainable, resilient, and inclusive economy,” says Kate Gordon, CA FWD’s CEO. “In this historic time of economic and climate transition, California—the world’s fourth largest economy—can help define a path toward a place-based, regions-up approach to economic growth. The Summit is the place to have those conversations across our extremely diverse regions.”

Taking place at SAFE Credit Union Convention Center, this year’s Summit will focus on how key issues such as manufacturing, housing, and climate resiliency play a role in the state’s path toward a more interconnected and sustainable economy—and how challenges and opportunities in these areas differ across the state.

“CA FWD's Economic Summit is a must-attend conference for all who understand, or want to learn, how and why building a more inclusive and climate resistant economy is essential to the creation of a more equitable and healthier California,” says Chet Hewitt, President and CEO of Sierra Health Foundation and member of CA FWD’s Leadership Council.

An important feature of the Summit is that a different region within California hosts the event each year, providing the host region with the opportunity to immerse attendees in their community and elevate the understanding of what is really taking place in their backyard. With this year’s Summit taking place in the Sacramento region, attendees can look forward to learning about the current priorities of the region and how they are helping inform a broader statewide conversation.

“Valley Vision is thrilled that the Capital region will host the California Economic Summit this year!,” says Evan Schmidt, CEO of Valley Vision, a Sacramento-based civic leadership organization and member of CA FWD’s California Stewardship Network . “This is a tremendous opportunity to offer our hospitality, highlight the innovative work of the Capital region, and join with partners and leaders from across California to advance together an agenda for California that is equitable, sustainable, and prosperous for all. We can't wait!”

Previous Summits have been foundational in the following statewide advancements:

$600 million for California Jobs First (formerly CERF)

$6 billion in broadband budget funding

Nearly $1.5 billion investment in wildfire resilience

Initial $500 million for the California Dream For All homeownership program

Nearly $1.5 billion for the Strong Workforce Program and workforce development reforms

Summit registration will open in July.

###

ABOUT CA FWD

California Forward (CA FWD) leads a statewide movement, bringing people together across communities, regions and interests to improve government and create inclusive, sustainable growth for everyone. A 501(c)(3) organization, CA FWD drives collective action to identify solutions that can be taken to scale to meet the challenges the state is facing. CA FWD serves as the backbone for the California Stewardship Network , an alliance of regional economic development leaders, and is home to the California Economic Summit and the California Dream Index . To view our work product from last year’s Summit, which informs our agenda for the year and will be built upon at this year’s Summit, see the 2024 Roadmap to Shared Prosperity .

Attachment