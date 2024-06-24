IncredibleBank Announces Hire of Jesse Liller as Middleton Branch’s Market Manager

Middleton, WI, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IncredibleBank is thrilled to announce the latest addition to our team, Jesse Liller, as the new leader in our Middleton market. Liller’s role will be responsible for driving bank sales and supporting the bank’s community involvement.

“Jesse brings a tremendous amount of experience and ideas into his new role with IncredibleBank,” said Deb Gulan, VP Regional Banking. “His dedication to community engagement and his astute ability to build relationships are exactly what we need to propel the Middleton market forward.”

With a decade of banking experience under his belt, Liller joins us from Old National Bank in Madison, WI, where he excelled as a Banking Center Manager-AVP. His expertise spans a broad spectrum of banking operations, including deposit acquisition, both commercial and consumer lending, and the cultivation of customer relationships. Liller's proven track record in supporting multiple bank mergers underscores his capacity to adapt and thrive in changing financial landscapes.

“I am genuinely excited to join a team whose commitment to creating Incredible Customer Experiences aligns so perfectly with my own professional values,” Liller said. “IncredibleBank's dedication to not just meeting, but exceeding customer expectations resonates deeply with my approach to banking.”

Outside of work, Liller is also a proponent of community involvement. He volunteers coaching for Capital City Lacrosse in the Middleton/Madison area, coaches youth mountain bike and snowboarding at Middleton’s Blackhawk Ski Club, and coaches in the youth mountain bike program in Manitowish Waters’ Winman Trails Fourth of July kids’ summer program.

For more information about IncredibleBank, visit incrediblebank.com or contact their Customer Experience Center at 888-842-0221.

About IncredibleBank℠

IncredibleBank, headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, was awarded as one of America’s Most Innovative Banks by the Independent Community Bankers of America in 2019. With deposit and lending customers in all 50 states, plus their status as one of the nation’s top motorcoach and SBA lenders, they are America’s First Online National Community Bank (and who doesn’t love the idea of a national community?). They are dedicated to their promise of an Incredible Customer ExperienceTM with every interaction. Learn more about IncredibleBank at www.incrediblebank.com.

