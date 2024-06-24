Rooted in Legacy, Reaching New Ground

Austin, Texas, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DES, a leading multi-disciplinary design and engineering firm headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, proudly announces the opening of its new office in Austin, Texas on June 26, 2024. This strategic expansion underscores DES's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of their clients across diverse industries and geographic regions.

As an integrated design firm, DES specializes in fostering collaboration across disciplines, seamlessly integrating architecture, interior design, structural engineering, civil engineering, landscape architecture, graphics, and sustainability. With a rich legacy spanning over 50 years, DES has demonstrated its unwavering dedication to delivering high-performance and sustainable solutions for projects of all scales and complexities.

"Our decision to establish a presence in Austin stems from our firm belief in collaborating to put our clients’ needs first," remarked CEO Steve Mincey. "We are excited to bring our unique approach to design and engineering to the vibrant Austin market, particularly as we witness the emergence of a thriving life science sector."

The expansion into Austin marks a significant milestone for DES, as the firm looks to leverage its decades of experience serving clients in San Francisco and Silicon Valley. With a diverse portfolio that includes projects in life science, technology, education, healthcare, and real estate development, DES is poised to make a meaningful impact in Austin's dynamic business landscape.

"We are thrilled to join the Austin community and contribute to its ongoing growth and development," stated Partner and Life Science Leader Kevin D. Norman. "Our collaborative culture, coupled with our deep-rooted expertise, positions us to deliver innovative solutions that address the unique needs of our clients in the Central Texas region."

At its core, DES's culture is defined by a commitment to collaboration, clear communication, and a genuine passion for the built environment. As the firm embarks on this new chapter of expansion, it remains dedicated to fostering lasting partnerships and delivering exceptional value to clients.