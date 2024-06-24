Fastly, Inc. Investors Notice: Class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors; the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises (“Fastly” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FSLY) investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired shares.

Investors who purchased and/or sold shares between February 15, 2024 and May 1, 2024

On May 24, 2024, a complaint was filed against the Company and certain of its current officers alleging that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) contrary to its representations to investors, Fastly was in fact experiencing a significant deceleration in growth among its largest customers and was losing the increased market share it had gained as a result of the 2023 CDN consolidation trend; (ii) the foregoing issues were likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s revenue growth; (iii) accordingly, the Company was unlikely to meet its own previously issued revenue guidance for FY 2024; (iv) as a result, the Company’s financial position and/or prospects were overstated; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

When investors learned the truth, Fastly’s common stock declined precipitously, injuring investors.

