DEADLINE ALERT for ALT, AXTI, HRBR, LI: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT)

Class Period: December 1, 2023 – April 26, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 5, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Altimmune overstated the potential for pemvidutide to stand out from competing GLP-1 agonists based on the drug’s efficacy and tolerability results observed in the MOMENTUM Trial; (2) accordingly, the MOMENTUM Trial results were less significant to pemvidutide’s clinical, commercial, and competitive prospects than Defendants had led investors to believe; (3) as a result of all the foregoing, Defendants had overstated Altimmune’s prospects for finding a strategic partner to develop pemvidutide; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI)

Class Period: March 24, 2021 – April 3, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 5, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) AXT, Inc. overstated its property holdings; (2) the Company did not disclose that the attempted listing of an AXT, Inc. subsidiary in China had reportedly failed; (3) AXT, Inc. routinely engaged in environmental violations and unsafe business practices; (4) AXT, Inc.’s production declined in 2023; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTC: HRBR)

Class Period: May 10, 2022 – March 29, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 8, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Harbor Diversified’s financial statements from May 9, 2022 to the present were misstated due to improper revenue recognition; (2) Harbor Diversified lacked adequate internal controls; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI)

Class Period: February 26, 2024 – May 20, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 9, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Li Auto had overstated the demand for its vehicles and the efficacy of its operating strategy in launching the Li MEGA; (2) accordingly, the Company was unlikely to meet its Q1 2024 vehicle deliveries estimate; (3) the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s financial condition; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

