Blue Hawaiian Helicopters Earns Great Place To Work® Certification

MAUI, HI, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Hawaiian Helicopters announced today it’s been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® in its first attempt. This prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Blue Hawaiian, and this year, 89% of Blue Hawaiian employees said it’s a great place to work—32 points higher than the average U.S. company.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," said Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work Sarah Lewis-Kulin, emphasizing that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Blue Hawaiian stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation. Achieving this certification is a testament to the dedication and commitment that Blue Hawaiian has to its employees' overall experience and well-being.

“We are thrilled to be Great Place To Work-Certified™ as employee experience is at the core of our mission,” said Blue Hawaiian President Quentin Koch. “Our continued success is driven by our remarkable team of dedicated employees. We celebrate and thank them for making this recognition possible. Mahalo to all our Blue Ohana for being the best in the business.”

At Blue Hawaiian, employees' passion, dedication, and commitment to excellence are the cornerstone of their operations. Receiving this certification highlights the hard work and effort put into creating a positive and inclusive workplace.

About Blue Hawaiian Helicopters

Blue Hawaiian Helicopters is the leading helicopter tour company in Hawaiʻi. Created in 1985, it hasbeen honored with numerous industry awards andrecognitions. Blue Hawaiian is the only helicopter tour company serving all four major Hawaiian Islands: Oʻahu, Maui, Kauaʻi, and the Big Island.From the beginning, the Aloha Spirit has guided the principles of its business. For more information, visit BlueHawaiian.com.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.