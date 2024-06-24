Rising Incidence of Breast Cancer Drives Global Breast Reconstruction Meshes Market Towards USD 1,047.1 Million by 2034, Growing at 5.6% CAGR| Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global breast reconstruction meshes market is forecast to reach USD 1,047.1 Million and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period 2024 to 2034.



There has been a significant shift towards less invasive surgical methods in breast reconstruction, making procedures less traumatic for patients and enhancing recovery times. One such method is oncoplastic surgery, which skillfully combines oncological surgery with plastic surgery principles. By removing tumors while preserving or reconstructing the breast shape, oncoplastic surgery minimizes the aesthetic impact of cancer treatment.

Endoscopic surgery utilizes small incisions and a camera to guide the surgeon, resulting in reduced tissue trauma, quicker recovery, and less post-operative pain. These techniques necessitate the use of advanced meshes that can be inserted and precisely positioned through minimal incisions, supporting tissue without extensive dissection. Implant-based reconstruction has evolved with techniques that reduce recovery times and improve aesthetic outcomes.

Explore Premium Data – Request Sample Report! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-19674

One notable advancement is the prepectoral implant placement, where implants are placed above the pectoral muscle, avoiding the pain and extended recovery associated with muscle manipulation in subpectoral placements. This method requires specialized meshes to securely hold the implant and ensure a natural contour. The two-stage reconstruction approach, involving a tissue expander followed by a permanent implant, also benefits from advanced mesh products. Meshes are used to cover and support both the expander and the final implant, enhancing stability and cosmetic outcomes during each stage of the reconstruction.

Advancements in surgical techniques for breast reconstruction have significantly improved the effectiveness, safety, and patient satisfaction associated with these procedures. These innovations have created a strong demand for advanced mesh products that can support and enhance the outcomes of these techniques. By providing structural support, promoting tissue integration, and enabling less invasive approaches, these meshes are crucial to the success of modern breast reconstruction surgeries.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

By product, the synthetic mesh is going to garner a lucrative CAGR value of 4.3% through 2034, along with a 2024 market share value of 55.4%. Such a trend can be attributed to the versality of synthetic meshes in their application, allowing for use in various reconstruction techniques including implant-based and autologous tissue-based reconstructions.

through 2034, along with a 2024 market share value of Such a trend can be attributed to the versality of synthetic meshes in their application, allowing for use in various reconstruction techniques including implant-based and autologous tissue-based reconstructions. The material strength of synthetic meshes is designed to withstand the forces and tensions exerted on the reconstructed breast, providing long-term structural support

By nature, the absorbable mesh is anticipated to hold a 32.8% market value share in 2024. As the absorbable nature of these meshes eliminates the need for a secondary surgical procedure to remove permanent mesh materials, such can be necessary in certain cases with non-absorbable meshes. In certain cases, where temporary support is needed during the initial healing and tissue stabilization phase, absorbable meshes serve as a useful tool.

market value share in 2024. As the absorbable nature of these meshes eliminates the need for a secondary surgical procedure to remove permanent mesh materials, such can be necessary in certain cases with non-absorbable meshes. In certain cases, where temporary support is needed during the initial healing and tissue stabilization phase, absorbable meshes serve as a useful tool. By application, implant-based reconstruction will hold the dominant segment share in terms of the market share value of 24.0% in 2024. The market has responded to the prevalence of implant-based reconstruction by offering a diverse range of meshes specifically designed to support and integrate with breast implants. These specialized meshes cater to the specific needs of implant-based reconstruction, further solidifying their market share.

in 2024. The market has responded to the prevalence of implant-based reconstruction by offering a diverse range of meshes specifically designed to support and integrate with breast implants. These specialized meshes cater to the specific needs of implant-based reconstruction, further solidifying their market share. By end user, the hospitals dominated the market with the dominant share, accounting for 29.6% of the market share value in 2024. Hospitals are at the forefront of employing advanced surgical techniques for breast reconstruction, encompassing both implant-based and autologous tissue-based approaches. These advanced techniques involve the use of specific meshes tailored to support various reconstruction methods, thereby contributing to hospitals' prominent role as end users.

of the market share value in 2024. Hospitals are at the forefront of employing advanced surgical techniques for breast reconstruction, encompassing both implant-based and autologous tissue-based approaches. These advanced techniques involve the use of specific meshes tailored to support various reconstruction methods, thereby contributing to hospitals' prominent role as end users. North America emerges as the primary region, acquiring a substantial value share of 44.1% in 2024. The United States, in particular, has one of the highest healthcare expenditures globally. The substantial spending on healthcare contributes to the accessibility of advanced and innovative therapies, including breast reconstruction.

“Continuous advancements in mesh technologies, such as the development of biocompatible materials and bioresorbable meshes are enhancing the outcomes of breast reconstruction surgeries.,” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Market Competition:

Many companies strategize to capture competitors or other companies that generate less revenue. Market players are spending high amounts on research and development for new products to expand their market share. For instance,

In January 2024, RTI Surgical, an industry-leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) serving the regenerative medicine industry, announced that it has completed its acquisition of Cook Biotech Incorporated.

In December 2023, Stryker one of the world's leading medical technology companies, announced that it has executed a binding offer to Menix to acquire SERF SAS.

Key Players Operating in the Industry:



SERAG-WIESSNER GmbH & Co. KG

Novus Scientific

PFM medical

Allergan Aesthetics

Cook Biotech

MedSkin Solutions Dr. Suwelack AG

Tutogen Medical GmbH

Becton, Dickinson and Company

RTI Surgical

Stryker Corporation

PolyNovo

MTF Biologics

Tissue Regenix

Aziyo Biologics

Advanced Biomedical Concept Srl

Biomedica

Gain Competitive Advantage: Request Full Exclusive Report! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/19674

Want More Insights?

Future Market Insights brings a comprehensive research report on forecasted revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2024 to 2034. The breast reconstruction meshes market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader. The study provides compelling insights into the breast reconstruction meshes market segment based on product – [synthetic mesh {polypropylene, polyester (polyethylene terephthalate, PET), polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) and expanded polytetrafluoroethylene (ePTFE)]. [biological mesh {bovine (bovine pericardium, bovine collagen), {porcine (porcine skin, porcine small intestine) and human]. By nature, (absorbable mesh, nonabsorbable mesh, resorbable surgical mesh and non resorbable surgical mesh). By application (implant-based reconstruction, autologous tissue reconstruction, pre-pectoral reconstruction, sub-pectoral reconstruction, revision surgeries and congenital asymmetry/deformity surgery). By end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, speciality clinics, comprehensive cancer centers, plastic surgery clinics, academic & research institutes) across seven major regions.

Breast Reconstruction Meshes Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product:

Synthetic Mesh: Polypropylene Polyester (Polyethylene Terephthalate, PET) Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Expanded Polytetrafluoroethylene (ePTFE)

Biological Mesh: Bovine: Bovine Pericardium Bovine Collagen Porcine: Porcine Skin Porcine Small Intestine Human



By Nature:

Absorbable Mesh

Nonabsorbable Mesh

Resorbable Surgical Mesh

Non Resorbable Surgical Mesh

By Application:

Implant-Based Reconstruction

Autologous Tissue Reconstruction

Pre-Pectoral Reconstruction

Sub-Pectoral Reconstruction

Revision Surgeries

Congenital Asymmetry/Deformity Surgery

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Speciality Clinics

Comprehensive Cancer Centers

Plastic Surgery Clinics

Academic & Research Institutes

By Region:

North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Western Europe

Eastern Europe and Middle East & Africa

About the Healthcare Division at Future Market Insights:

Future Market Insights facilitates corporates, government, investors, and associated audiences in the healthcare sector to identify and accentuate vital aspects applicable to product strategy, regulatory landscape, technology evolution, and other crucial issues to achieve sustainable success. Our unique approach to gathering market intelligence equips you to devise innovation-driven trajectories for your business.

Author:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

Explore Future Market Insights, Inc. Extensive Coverage in Healthcare Market Domain:

The lab automation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period, reaching USD 5.5 Billion by 2033.

The global pharmacy automation systems market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 12,136.3 Million by 2034.

The pharmaceutical drug delivery market revenue is likely to be valued at US$ 1.9 trillion in 2023 and exhibit a revenue growth of USD 3.5 trillion by 2033.

The pharmaceuticals excipients market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 1,600.0 Million by 2034.

The drug discovery enzymes market is likely to be worth USD 1,751.3 Million by 2033, from its projected value of USD 932.4 Million in 2023.

The global hips & knees reconstructive market size is expected to reach a valuation of USD 35.8 Billion by the end of 2032.

The global knee reconstruction devices market is expected to reach a market valuation of USD 13.0 Billion by 2033 end.

The global breast reconstruction surgery and treatment market is forecasted to reach USD 1.61 Billion by the end of 2033.

The global drug discovery services market is forecasted to reach USD 76.5 Billion by 2033.

The global cloud based drug discovery platform market is projected to have a fast-paced CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and market analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube