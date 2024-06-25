SINGAPORE, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for June 25, 2024.

OKX Wallet Integrates Jito Labs for Enhanced Transaction Speeds on Solana

OKX Wallet has announced its recent feature integration with Jito Labs. This integration introduces a new 'Express Mode' feature, which improves the speed of Solana transactions on the OKX Wallet web extension.

This integration aims to provide an improved UX, offering faster Solana transaction processes in a simple and efficient manner. To access 'Express Mode', simply navigate to 'Wallet,' then 'Send,' and select 'Express Mode.'

Jito Labs is an innovative technology company focused on improving the efficiency and performance of blockchain infrastructure. Its work primarily revolves around the Solana network, where it aims to enhance scalability, minimize the negative impact of Miner Extractable Value (MEV) on users, and maximize returns for validators and stakers. By developing high-performance MEV infrastructure for Solana, Jito Labs plays a crucial role in advancing the capabilities and utility of blockchain technology.



About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 85 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet’s account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival and Olympian Scotty James.

OKX also regularly publishes articles, accessible via OKX Learn. These articles provide readers with in-depth analyses of all cryptocurrencies, including factors influencing Bitcoin prices and Ethereum prices.

