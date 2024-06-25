SINGAPORE, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for June 25, 2024.



OKX Wallet Launches 'Artela Farm Points' Dashboard to Simplify Artela Testnet Points Tracking

OKX Wallet today announced the launch of its 'Artela Farm Points' dashboard, which simplifies the tracking of Artela testnet points on mobile. This new dashboard is an industry-first feature that streamlines the Artela points tracking and management process.

The new 'Artela Farm Points' dashboard enables the OKX Web3 community to easily monitor their Artela testnet points in real-time, providing an intuitive interface that offers clear, comprehensive data. This new addition underscores OKX Wallet's continuous dedication to introducing innovative Web3 solutions and features.



To access the ‘Artela Farm Points’ dashboard, simply need navigate to the OKX Wallet on mobile, select 'More' and then choose 'Farm Points.'



This announcement follows the inclusion of Artela's 'Testnet Campaign' in OKX Web3 Giveaway, a new platform that facilitates the discovery of giveaways and campaigns from the most popular projects in Web3. The Artela 'Testnet Campaign,' running from June 4 to June 30, offers participants a chance to earn an extra 15% in Artela reward points, given as $Stone and $Crystal.

Artela is an extensible Layer 1 blockchain designed to support parallel execution and interoperable virtual machines. At its core, it features EVM++, a next-generation Ethereum Virtual Machine execution layer.



For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.



For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com



