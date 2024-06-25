Lantronix to Demo Percepxion Edge AI Solution Prototype at Qualcomm AI Workshop on June 25, 2024

IRVINE, Calif., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global leader of compute and connectivity IoT solutions, today announced that it will demonstrate its Percepxion™ Edge AI Solution prototype’s seamless integration with the Qualcomm® AI Hub at Qualcomm’s AI Analyst and Media Workshop being held on June 25, 2024.



Together, this integrated solution delivers a robust platform for optimized model performance, supporting the rapid development, deployment and acceleration of edge AI solutions for industries such as smart city, transportation and connected healthcare.

“We are excited to preview the innovative integration of the Percepxion platform with the Qualcomm AI Hub,” said Mathi Gurusamy, chief strategy officer for Lantronix. “This solution highlights our mutual commitment to delivering advanced, scalable AI solutions that meet the evolving IoT needs of industries seeking to be on the leading edge of AI technology, and our integrated approach streamlines AI development processes for the creation of reliable, high-performance AI-driven applications.” Percepxion, integrated with the Qualcomm AI Hub, helps developers deploy applications to the edge, which can reduce decision latency and data costs while providing robust cloud connectivity. Percepxion helps ease the complexity of integrating edge AI in IoT applications and simplifies the process of optimizing and deploying AI models.

“Qualcomm Technologies has made it easier for developers to start deploying AI-optimized models within the Qualcomm AI Hub,” stated Ashish Syal, senior director of Engineering, AI/ML at Lantronix. “The Getting Started page is straightforward; the APIs are clear, and the Slack community is responsive and supportive. The Qualcomm AI Hub is an excellent first step for any developer or company looking to move into AI development.”

Real-life solutions include smart city applications, such as traffic management, public safety monitoring, environmental monitoring, smart utilities, infrastructure management and smart parking.

The Percepxion prototype was designed with the Qualcomm® QRB5165 processor.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global leader of compute and connectivity IoT solutions that target high-growth industries, including Smart Cities, Automotive and Enterprise. Lantronix’s products and services empower companies to achieve success in the growing IoT markets by delivering customizable solutions that address each layer of the IoT Stack. Lantronix’s leading-edge solutions include Intelligent Substations infrastructure, Infotainment systems and Video Surveillance, supplemented with advanced Out-of-Band Management (OOB) for Cloud and Edge Computing.

For more information, visit the Lantronix website .

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including without limitation statements related to Lantronix’s Percepxion Edge AI Solution Protype as well as our expectations concerning the Company’s prospects for strategic growth and market expansion and leadership. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, future business, financial condition, or performance to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this news release. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, such factors as the effects of negative or worsening regional and worldwide economic conditions or market instability on our business, including effects on purchasing decisions by our customers; our ability to mitigate any disruption in our and our suppliers’ and vendors’ supply chains due to the COVID-19 pandemic or other outbreaks, wars and recent tensions in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, or other factors; future responses to and effects of public health crises; cybersecurity risks; changes in applicable U.S. and foreign government laws, regulations, and tariffs; our ability to successfully implement our acquisitions strategy or integrate acquired companies; difficulties and costs of protecting patents and other proprietary rights; the level of our indebtedness, our ability to service our indebtedness and the restrictions in our debt agreements; and any additional factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on Sept. 12, 2023, including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part I of such report; in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on May 2, 2024, including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part II of such report; as well as in our other public filings with the SEC. Additional risk factors may be identified from time to time in our future filings. The forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

© 2024 Lantronix Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix is a registered trademark. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

Qualcomm-branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patented technologies are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated. Qualcomm is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Lantronix Media Contact:

Gail Kathryn Miller

Corporate Marketing &

Communications Manager

media@lantronix.com

949-212-0960

Lantronix Analyst and Investor Contact:

Jeremy Whitaker

Chief Financial Officer

investors@lantronix.com

949-450-7241