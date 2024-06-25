Temenos named #1 best-selling banking software in eight categories by IBS Intelligence

GENEVA, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Temenos (SIX: TEMN) today announced it has been recognized as the global market leader by IBS Intelligence in the IBSi Sales League Table (SLT) 2024 in eight categories. These include Core Banking, Digital Banking & Channels, Payments and Risk Management, as well as Core and Risk Management for Islamic Banking.



Temenos also ranked #1 in Europe, Middle East, Africa and Latin America in the Regional Sales Awards. The results highlight the breadth of Temenos’ leadership as the banking platform of choice across regions and product segments. Temenos has been ranked #1 in the core banking category for the last 19 consecutive years.

The IBS Intelligence Annual Sales League Table (SLT) received a steady level of interest and participation with 50+ technology suppliers submitting 2,100+ deals spanning 151 countries across the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and APAC. It is an annual benchmarking exercise, which has been running for over 30 years and is based on the number of new customer contracts signed in a calendar year. The SLT is recognized as the barometer for financial technology providers’ sales performance across the banking industry.

In the 2024 IBSi analysis, Temenos has retained its position as market leader, continuing to rank number 1 across the following eight categories:

Universal Banking - Core

Digital Banking & Channels

Payment Systems – Retail

Neo, Challenger & Digital-Only Banks

Risk Management

Treasury & Risk Management

Islamic – Universal Banking - Core

Islamic Banking – Risk Management

Temenos’ open platform for composable banking allows financial institutions to easily assemble, test and extend their broad banking capabilities. This enables them to bring innovative products to market faster to meet growing customer expectations while reducing the cost of development.

With a single platform and code base across all business segments, from core to digital to payments, Temenos clients benefit from a higher sustained level of investment in R&D. Recent innovations include the launch of the first Generative AI solutions for core banking and the introduction of Temenos Positions, a lean financial processing solution designed to transform banking operations for institutions with complex, multi-core systems.

Jean-Pierre Brulard, Chief Executive Officer, Temenos, said: “The latest IBSi Sales League Table rankings reconfirm Temenos’ position as the global market leader in banking software. Our winning combination of customer-centricity and innovation makes Temenos the platform of choice for banks of all sizes, regardless of how they choose to deploy our software – on-premise, on public or hybrid cloud, or as SaaS. As banks look to meet the challenges of an evolving industry and changing customer demands, Temenos’ flexible, cloud-native platform, infused with Responsible AI, gives them the market-leading capabilities and agility they need to succeed now and in the future.”

Nikhil Gokhale, Director - Research & Digital Properties at IBS intelligence, commented: “The keen adoption of FinTech tools by consumers led banks to further invest in innovation, making the IBSi Sales League Table 2024 (SLT 2024) more important than ever. Our findings in the SLT 2024 show an increased focus on being digital-ready with a strong uptake in deals in digital channels & universal core. On behalf of IBSi, I would like to congratulate Temenos for continuing to lead the industry and for being at the forefront of banking innovation, addressing the needs of banks and financial services institutions, whether they are retail, corporate, SME or wealth-focused, and regardless of size or location. The SLT continues to be a barometer for the health of the banking and financial services industry globally and, at IBSi, we are proud to be a valued source of insight for the global banking industry.”



This recognition from IBS Intelligence is the latest of several analyst accolades for Temenos, which was named a Leader in North America in two IDC Marketscape Reports on small business lending earlier this year and recognized as a Leader in Digital Banking Platforms and Cloud Core Banking by Omdia in 2023.

About Temenos

Temenos (SIX: TEMN) is the world’s leading platform for composable banking, serving clients in 150 countries by helping them build new banking services and state-of-the-art customer experiences. Top performing banks using Temenos software achieve cost-income ratios almost half the industry average and returns on equity 2X the industry average. Their IT spend on growth and innovation is also 2X the industry average.

For more information, please visit www.temenos.com.