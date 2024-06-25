SimplyIOA Teams Up with Pennymac to Provide Comprehensive Insurance Options to Mortgage Borrowers Nationwide

LAKE MARY, Fla., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimplyIOA, brought to you by Insurance Office of America (IOA), announced its collaboration with Pennymac, a top national mortgage lender and servicer with over 4.8 million lifetime customers, to offer home, auto, life and other personal lines of insurance to the lender’s customers.



“Backed by Insurance Office of America, the fourth largest privately held insurance brokerage in the United States, I am excited that SimplyIOA is working with Pennymac to help their customers purchase the appropriate coverage at a competitive rate,” said Brian McDowell, CEO of SimplyIOA. “The relationship between home buying and home protection positions SimplyIOA and Pennymac to offer solutions to the homeowner in a changing and challenging market.”

By teaming up with Pennymac, SimplyIOA is offering insurance solutions to support Pennymac’s customers who will now have the option to compare, quote and purchase select insurance policies from national A-plus rated carriers, streamlining the homebuying process.

"Pennymac is leveraging Simply IOA's expertise to further support our customers in their homeownership journey by better enabling them to navigate the complexities of insurance," said Abbie Tidmore, Senior Managing Director and Chief Revenue Officer at Pennymac."This collaboration will provide Pennymac customers the ability to access a variety of insurance options, ensuring that they have the right protection for any circumstance."

For additional information regarding SimplyIOA’s complete list of services please visit https://www.simplyioa.com/pennymac .

SimplyIOA media contact:

Jason Butts

Email: media@simplyioa.com

Tel: 727-643-3600

SimplyIOA partnership contact:

Michelle Sipe

Email: partnerships@simplyioa.com

Tel: 301-751-5757

ABOUT SIMPLYIOA

SimplyIOA is a national omnichannel personal lines insurance agency brought to you by Insurance Office of America (IOA). SimplyIOA’s industry-leading technology, supported by experienced licensed advisors, enables customers from 48 states to compare and purchase 20 different insurance products online or over the phone in minutes. For more information, visit: partners.simplyioa.com

ABOUT PENNYMAC

Founded in 2008, Pennymac has earned the position as one of the most respected lenders within the mortgage industry. As one of the top lenders in the country today, Pennymac has helped over 4 million lifetime homeowners achieve and sustain their aspirations of home. Pennymac is guided by the company’s core values of being Accountable, Reliable and Ethical in all business practices. Pennymac is committed to making positive contributions and promoting long-term sustainable growth and environmental stewardship. The organization has been recognized for various notable awards, including: Newsweek America’s 100 Most Loved Workplaces, Forbes 2023 Financial All-Stars, 2023 Military Friendly Employer, Mortgage Women's Magazine 2023 Top Employer for Women, NMP Magazine’s 2023 Best Military Lender. For more information visit: PENNYMAC.COM.

ABOUT INSURANCE OFFICE OF AMERICA

Insurance Office of America (IOA) is the fourth largest privately held insurance brokerage in the United States. Founded in 1988, IOA is a recognized leader in providing property and casualty, employee benefits, and personal lines insurance and risk management solutions as well as insurtech innovation. Headquartered in Longwood, Florida, part of the greater Orlando community, IOA has more than 1,300 associates located in over 60 offices in the U.S. and United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ioausa.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/980c226c-5bc1-4c5c-ba3f-5ed47883a138