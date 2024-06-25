Clicks Keyboard for iPhone now available at Best Buy

Pre-order at BestBuy.com beginning today, experience Clicks for iPhone at Best Buy stores later this summer

LONDON, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clicks Technology today announced its teaming up with Best Buy to bring the popular Clicks Keyboard for iPhone to customers in the United States. Starting today, Best Buy customers can pre-order Clicks at BestBuy.com, including expanded support for additional iPhone models, now available in two new colors, Miami Beach and Royal Ink. Clicks will begin to roll out in more than 200 Best Buy locations across the United States starting in August, allowing customers to experience the satisfaction of tactile typing, added screen real-estate, keyboard shortcuts and customizable Action Buttons.

The Clicks Global Roll-out Continues

Expanding availability to Best Buy marks the beginning of the second phase of the Clicks global roll-out. Following a viral launch at CES in January 2024, Clicks quickly sold out the limited Founders Edition on its website, with strong demand from customers in over 85 countries around the world. Clicks early customers range from CEOs and students to award-winning artists and best-selling authors, demonstrating the preference for buttons spans across professions and ages. The expanded portfolio and colors being announced today reflect this overwhelming demand for a first-of-its-kind accessory that enhances the capabilities of iPhone.

“The response to Clicks has surpassed even our greatest expectations,” said Adrian Li, CEO Clicks Technology. “Teaming up with Best Buy to make Clicks for iPhone available through bestbuy.com and in Best Buy stores will bring the satisfying tactility of a keyboard that offers more value than just typing to an even wider audience.”

Beyond the benefits of tactile typing, Clicks frees up screen real estate previously consumed by a virtual keyboard, giving iPhone users up to 50% more space for apps and content. Featuring a full keyboard with real buttons, Clicks offers users a typing experience that enables new possibilities for creating on the go with speed and precision. Clicks also gives iPhone users more control of their phone with support for keyboard shortcuts across many apps and dedicated keys that unlock the full power of iOS.

Over the last six months, new capabilities have been added to Clicks through the Clicks Keyboard app, now available in Apple App Store. The free app gives customers more control over their keyboard experience, including backlight settings and the ability to tailor the functionality of certain keys to their typing preferences. Plus, the recently announced ‘Clicks Mode’ turns the keyboard into a remote control for launching apps and invoking workflows by mapping those actions to physical keys as customizable action buttons.

Pricing and Availability

Customers can pre-order Clicks at BestBuy.com starting today, for the following models:

Clicks for iPhone 15 Pro Max - $159

Clicks for iPhone 15 Pro - $139

Clicks for iPhone 15 Plus - $159

Clicks for iPhone 15 - $139

Clicks for iPhone 14 Pro Max - $159

Clicks for iPhone 14 Pro - $139

In addition to the London Sky and eye-catching BumbleBee, customers can now also choose from two new colors Miami Beach and Royal Ink. Miami Beach and Royal Ink will be available later this summer on the iPhone 15 models only.

About Clicks Technology:

Clicks is a UK-based start-up that designs and manufactures innovative specialist tech products that enhance the modern smartphone experience. Founded by a team of seasoned technologists with decades of experience at some of the world's leading mobile brands, Clicks products blend form and function to give customers new ways to engage with technology. For more information on Clicks, visit: clicks.tech .

