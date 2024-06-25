Lulus Expands Footwear Offering By Welcoming Vans Into All-New “Lulus Loves” Capsule

On the heels of partnerships with Levi’s® and Boys Lie, Lulus continues momentum by introducing new curated collections of coveted brands to customers in latest Lulus Loves capsule





CHICO, Calif., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (“Lulus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LVLU), the attainable luxury brand for women, today announced it has partnered with Vans®, a VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) brand, to introduce an all new capsule collection of classic Vans styles to customers nationwide. Featuring Vans’ legacy of creative exploration and self-discovery across action sports, music, art, and design, the new Lulus Loves: Vans capsule not only marks Vans’ official debut to Lulus shoppers, but also showcases the multitude of ways Lulus products can be paired with Vans classic footwear in all of life’s moments. Customers can shop the Lulus Loves: Vans capsule at Lulus starting today.

“At Lulus, we are always looking for inventive ways to energize our customers and our Lulus Loves: Vans capsule is nothing short of that,” said Laura Deady, Chief Merchandising Officer, Lulus. “With this exciting new partnership, we’re showing our customers how easy it is to incorporate Vans essential styles into any of their summer plans - day or night. Being fashionable doesn’t have to mean sacrificing comfort, and we’re so thrilled to enhance the Lulus shopping experience with Vans in this way.”

The addition of Vans to its repertoire expands Lulus’ footwear offerings, providing shoppers with an even wider selection of iconic and fashion-forward options. For everything from al fresco lunches to summer soirees to outdoor concerts or in-office days, the Lulus Loves: Vans capsule will make Vans' signature styles, including its classic Old Skool sneakers, versatile Slip-Ons, and more, available to Lulus shoppers to complement their summer dressing needs.

Lulus Loves

Lulus Loves capsules bring together compelling brands that intersect with Lulus’ core customers, providing them with more options to enhance their shopping experience and make Lulus their go-to shopping destination for all occasions. Additional brands featured in the series include Levi’s® and Boys Lie, with additional brands to be announced later.

For more information on Lulus and its new Lulus Loves: Vans capsule, please visit: www.lulus.com .

About Lulus

Headquartered in California and serving millions of customers worldwide, Lulus is an attainable luxury fashion brand for women, offering modern, unapologetically feminine designs at accessible prices for all of life’s fashionable moments. Our aim is to make every woman feel beautiful, celebrated and as if she’s the most special version of herself for every occasion – from work desk to dream date or cozied up on the couch to the spotlight of her wedding day. Founded in 1996, Lulus delivers fresh styles to consumers daily, using direct consumer feedback and insights to refine product offerings and elevate the customer experience. Lulus’ world class personal stylists, bridal concierge, and customer care team share an unwavering commitment to elevating style and quality and bring exceptional customer service and personalized shopping to customers around the world. Follow @lulus on Instagram and @lulus on TikTok . Lulus is a registered trademark of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge, LLC. All rights reserved.

About Vans

Vans®, a VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) brand, is the original action sports footwear, apparel and accessories brand. Vans® authentic collections are sold in more than 100 countries through a network of subsidiaries, distributors and international offices. Vans® has more than 2,000 retail locations globally including owned, concession and partnership doors. The Vans® brand supports the journey of creative exploration and self-discovery across action sports, music, art and design, delivering progressive platforms such as Vans Pipe Masters and Vans' cultural hub and international music venue, House of Vans.

