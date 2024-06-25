Global Natural Food Colors Market Research 2024-2032: A $3.79 Billion Industry Featuring ADM, Symrise, Chr. Hansen, McCormick Co, Givaudan, Ingredion, BASF, & FMC

Dublin, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Natural Food Colors Market Report by Ingredient, Application, Regions and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Natural Food Colors Market is projected to reach US$ 3.79 billion by 2032, up from US$ 1.83 billion in 2023, with a promising CAGR of 8.45% from 2024 to 2032.



The market for natural food dyes is mainly influenced by the aspects that affect the looks and sales of these foods more favourably. An important reason is an increase in consumer awareness of the aesthetic quality of food in the food preparation and processing industry where natural food colorants are important. They can also be employed for aesthetic value with a view of enhancing the appearance of foods and beverages for consumer's value.

Since consumers 'Eat with their eyes ': Perishable products that are brightly colored and appealing, are considered to be better/inferior and are more likely to be bought. For instance, on Sept 2022, Sun Chemicals introduced the SUNFOODS Natural Colorants formulated from vegetables, algae and fruits at the Supply Side West in Las Vegas. These natural colorants are flexible for any food and drinks sector, as evident by the industry's regard to the consumer's wants and needs.



The natural food colors market is also growing due to increased concerns from the consumers and thus they opt for clean label products. Natural colors are on the rise and much preferred compared to synthetic additives which have been linked to negative side effects and thus the trend towards using fruit and vegetable extracts, botanicals and other natural sources for colors.

The growth of food and beverages around the world especially to the developing countries has also helped boost the demand for natural food colors because most customers want to enhance their variety of food choices. In the November 2022, color supplier GNT attain approval from the FDA on the use of spirulina extract as Natural Food Color - a natural beverage colorant- thus giving food manufacturers the chance to impart vivid blue shades into products while sticking to a clean label.



The growth and popularity of the natural food colors market has been greatly influenced by social media and food photography. Sites such as Instagram and Facebook have played a role in bringing attention to portion, where natural food coloring from produce like fruits and vegetables, as well as botanical sources, have replaced artificial dyes and additives for more appetizing, sharable, and yummy-looking dishes.



As consumers shift their preference to healthy natural food colors, the natural food colors market is receiving a boost amongst manufacturers in developing nations due to their healthy natural ingredients focus. Due to various factors including low cost and availability of raw materials, the South East Asian countries like India, Indonesia and Vietnam's play an important role in supplying natural food colors to the food industry. Indian market has a standby area of exciting potential combined with the motivation of the government encouraging natural colors in the country. The laws concerning synthetic food colors and natural ones have been set up by FSSAI to encourage natural food colors market and make pure color manufacturers eager to produce it



Asia Pacific natural food market



The Asia Pacific region has highly adopted nature-identical products, particularly in the food and beverage industry. These products are favored for their uniform color, lower cost, and suitability for alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The industry is actively embracing innovation, and natural food colors are a valuable tool for differentiation and are already well-established.



The T/CNFIA 101-2017 standard on Coloring Foods issued by China National Food Industry Association has significantly impacted the market for natural food colors in China. The standard strictly requires that colorants used in food products must be derived only from natural and edible raw materials. The extraction of pigments through organic solvent extraction is not permitted, and the colorants should be obtained solely through physical processes. This standard aligns with China's food industry's increasing demand for clean-label and transparent ingredients. As consumers become more health-conscious and seek safer and more natural food options, the demand for natural colors has surged. Adhering to this standard allows food manufacturers in China to offer products with cleaner labels, free from synthetic additives and artificial colorants, meeting consumers' preference for healthier and more trustworthy options.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 240 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.83 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $3.79 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d7yxl0

