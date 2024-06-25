United States Biodiesel Industry Research 2024-2032 Featuring Archer Daniels Midland, FutureFuel, Neste's, Renewable Energy Group, Bunge Global, Wilmar, Shell

Dublin, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Biodiesel Market Report by Application, Feedstock, States and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States biodiesel market is estimated to reach US$ 66.65 billion by 2032, up from US$ 39.27 billion in 2023, with a CAGR of 6.05% from 2024 to 2032.



Biodiesel is one of the most demanding renewable fuels in the United States. It is produced from plant-based oils or animal-based fats. Vegetable oils are a leading feedstock for biodiesel production in the United States. This biofuel can be used in diesel engines, either in its pure form or blended form. The government is appealing to adopt biodiesel, reducing carbon dioxide, greenhouse gas emissions, particulate pollution, etc.





The US biofuels industry is booming, and a fresh surge in production is just around the corner, thanks to increased demand for renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs) in the coming years. Rystad Energy research predicts biofuel production in the US will increase by about 53% by the middle of the next decade, jumping from 850,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2023 to about 1.3 million barrels in 2035. Domestic output is expected to surpass 1 million bpd as early as 2026.



The demand for renewable fuel in the United States is increasing. The biodiesel manufacturer expands production capacities by opening new facilities and upgrading the existing plants. Strategic investment introduces new players, showing biodiesel's role as a sustainable alternative fuel. This expansion fulfills current industry demands and creates job opportunities and energy security. Federal and state governments play a crucial role in making favorable policies that increase the production and consumption of biodiesel in the United States.



The surge of strategic investments and collaborations further pushes the United States biodiesel market. Many stakeholders extending across the value chain, whether manufacturers, tech visionaries, or giant oil corporations, are manifesting robust involvement in elevating biodiesel production centers and facilities. The significant investment in research & development leads to increased efficiencies and biodiesel's environmental viability. The correlation among these multiple entities and their efforts in the biodiesel sphere will further boost the biodiesel market in the United States.



Growing awareness regarding greenhouse gas effects on overall climate change is pushing interest in biodiesel, which causes insignificant carbon emissions compared to conventional sources of fossil fuels. As biodiesel comes from agriculture feedstock, it is an alternate source of income for farmers. Reduced emissions to a certain extent from biodiesel combustion lead to health benefits like lower rates of cardiovascular disease and respiratory disease, which are associated with air pollution.



This report covers a comprehensive breakdown and assessment of the market based on application. This encompasses power generation, fuel, and others. According to the publisher, fuel has the largest market share. In the United States, there is increasing demand for biodiesel in power generation and fuels as green and viable alternative fuels compared to conventional fossil fuels.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 190 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $39.27 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $66.65 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered United States

Company Analysis: Overview, Recent Developments, Revenue

Archer Daniels Midland Company

FutureFuel

Neste's

Renewable Energy Group, Inc.

Bunge Global SA

Wilmar

Shell

Application - Market breakup in 3 viewpoints:

Fuel

Power Generation

Others

Feedstock - Market breakup in 2 viewpoints:

Vegetable Oil

Animal Fats

States - Market breakup of 29 States:

California

Texas

New York

Florida

Illinois

Pennsylvania

Ohio

Georgia

New Jersey

Washington

North Carolina

Massachusetts

Virginia

Michigan

Maryland

Colorado

Tennessee

Indiana

Arizona

Minnesota

Wisconsin

Missouri

Connecticut

South Carolina

Oregon

Louisiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Rest of United States

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xd9ix2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment