Hangcha Forklift Canada Powers Canadian Businesses with Lithium-ion Portfolio

Vaudreuil-Dorion, Quebec, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hangcha Forklift Canada ("Hangcha Canada") proudly announces its leadership in adopting lithium-ion technology, offering an extensive range of lithium-ion material handling equipment to dealers and customers nationwide. The esteemed Hangcha Group, one of the top eight material handling equipment manufacturers in the world, partnered with CATL, the global leader in lithium-ion battery pack manufacturing, to build advanced, fully recyclable battery packs for material handling applications. Hangcha Canada’s lithium-ion lineup includes electric three and four-wheel forklifts, narrow aisle trucks, electric pallet trucks and stackers, and tow tractors. Select Hangcha battery packs come with an industry-leading 10-year or 20,000-hour warranty, assuring customers of long-term performance and durability.

Lithium-ion technology has emerged as a game-changer, particularly in the realm of forklifts. Known for their high energy density, long lifecycle, and rapid charging capabilities, these advanced batteries are reshaping operational efficiency while promoting environmental sustainability. Hangcha’s maintenance-free design and sophisticated battery management system ensure longer service intervals resulting in significant savings. With batteries that can be fully charged in two hours, produce zero harmful emissions, and have the ability to perform in cold environments, Hangcha Canada’s lithium-ion portfolio promises reliability, safety, and versatility.

“While the initial investment in lithium-ion is higher compared to lead-acid batteries and Internal Combustion forklifts, the long-term savings are substantial with a cost reduction of about 55% when compared to their lead-acid counterpart,” says Richard Sinclair, Technical Trainer at Hangcha Canada. “While traditional IC engines and lead-acid batteries require manual maintenance like refuelling, engine maintenance, and battery watering, our lithium-ion battery packs do not. This not only reduces operating costs and downtime but also guarantees that our customers can rely on consistent, high-performing equipment for years to come."

Hangcha Canada’s lithium-ion forklifts are competitively priced and readily available across Canada with strategically located warehouses in Mississauga, Ontario; Vancouver, British Columbia; and Vaudreuil-Dorion, Quebec. This extensive distribution network distinguishes Hangcha Canada from other Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the country, providing a reliable supply chain that meets the demands of the Canadian market.

Many businesses have already experienced the transformative impact of Hangcha’s lithium-ion technology in their forklift fleets, with customers reporting significant improvements in operational efficiency and cost savings. "With these lithium-ion packages, everything runs flawlessly. Charging issues are a thing of the past and maintenance is virtually non-existent,” says Chris DiBerto, Sales Manager at Ri-Go Lift Truck Ltd., one of Hangcha Canada’s valued dealers. “Operators are happier, finance departments appreciate the cost savings and maintenance teams can focus on more critical tasks instead of managing batteries. It’s a game changer for our customers.”

In an era of heightened environmental awareness and the pursuit of operational efficiency, shifting toward lithium-ion technology is not just a smart business decision but a crucial step toward a sustainable future.



About Hangcha Forklift Canada

Hangcha Forklift Canada Inc (“HCFC”) was incorporated in 2019 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hangcha Group, a globally recognized full-line forklift developer, manufacturer, and supplier. Headquartered in Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC, Hangcha Canada combines its deep understanding of the Canadian market with Hangcha Group's renowned expertise to provide top-quality products and exceptional service. Hangcha Canada continues to be a driving force in the material handling industry, setting new standards for performance, reliability, and innovation. For more information, visit http://www.hcforkliftcanada.com/.

