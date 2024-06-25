Prodege Reports Nearly 30% Client Growth and Mobile Game Unique Purchasing Users 250% Above Industry Average

Company Triples Monthly Active Users of Rewards Platforms and Forecasts 10-fold increase in User Acquisition Spend by Year End

Continuing to Expand Sales Team with Strategic hires in APAC and EU

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prodege, a cutting-edge consumer marketing and insights platform powered by leading loyalty programs such as Swagbucks and InboxDollars , is aggressively expanding its presence in the mobile gaming sector, recognizing the immense potential for growth within this dynamic industry. The company is leveraging its unique position to attract new gamers to its partners' apps and maintain their engagement using digital currency throughout various levels of gameplay.



Prodege has already doubled its overall User Acquisition (UA) spend year-over-year and is forecasting a tenfold increase in daily gaming-specific UA spend by Q4 2024. Prodege is achieving an average 14% conversion rate (CR) from U.S. game installs to in-app purchases (IAP), far greater than the industry standard of about 4%. This aggressive growth strategy underscores Prodege's commitment to becoming a major player in the gaming industry.

"Rewarded audiences like Prodege align perfectly with the gaming industry because we can get new gamers into our partners' apps and leverage digital currency to keep them engaged throughout their gaming journey with level achievement rewards," said Alex Conner, Prodege’s Senior Vice President of Revenue and Operations.

To even better serve its gaming partners, Prodege is expanding its sales team with strategic hires in the APAC and EU regions. This expansion aims to even further enhance client support and drive additional growth. The company has had significant year-over-year client growth and a remarkable 305% year-over-year increase in Monthly Active Users (MAUs).

"We are excited about the transformative potential of gaming as a major growth driver for the company in 2024 and beyond," stated Chuck Davis, CEO of Prodege. "Our innovative strategies and dedicated team are poised to lead the gaming sector, providing exceptional value to our partners and members who find new and exciting mobile games on our platforms.”

Prodege’s engaged consumers worldwide on its reward platforms including Swagbucks, MyPoints, UPromise , CouponCause , Tada and Ysense have already received more than $2.35 billion in rewards for their everyday activities online and offline.

About Prodege

Prodege (pro-dé-gée) is a cutting-edge consumer marketing and insights platform powered by leading loyalty programs that fuel client success. Prodege empowers marketers to understand, reach and grow their customer base through performance marketing campaigns and customer feedback. Brands can reach customers in a rewarding environment through positive interactions while loyalty programs cater to their most loyal customers with brand safe offers and earning opportunities that create even greater engagement and enriching experiences. Visit www.prodege.com to learn more about our solutions.