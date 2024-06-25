Japan Smart Home Analysis Report 2024: An $18.9 Billion Market by 2032, Driven by Evolving Consumers' Preference for Efficient Appliances and Smart Light Structures

Dublin, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Smart Home Market Report by Application, Technology, Product and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Japan Smart home market was worth US$ 6.79 billion in 2023, is projected to reach an astonishing US$ 18.90 billion in 2032, with a CAGR of 12.05% from 2024 to 2032.



Japan has experienced a technological revolution in the past decade, leading to the improvement of smart homes. These trends is not just a housing preference but a societal and financial transformation. Adopting modern-day building automation technology has advanced the quality of life for seniors and their households.

Smart home technology in Japan is pushed by the elderly populace and their consciousness of healthcare. These technologies include integrated lights, heating, cooling, protection, and enjoyment structures, which can be controlled via voice instructions, telephone apps, or a primary hub. Japan's essential research and development in robotics has also led to the creation of robotic companions like Pepper for smart homes.



Japan is a frontrunner in smart home technology, with companies like Sony, Panasonic, and Toshiba growing contemporary customer electronics. With electricity-efficient appliances and smart light structures, Japanese smart homes prioritize power conservation and sustainability. Smart domestic generation in Japan seamlessly includes conventional aesthetics and modern generation, resulting in rather functional and visually attractive houses.

In January 2022, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. partnered with the Home Connectivity Alliance to boost smart home technology. This collaboration aims to introduce new and precious features to their product lineup. Additionally, in August 2022, Amazon.com Inc. announced the launch of its sound bot, wall echo, and other smart domestic devices as part of its annual model upgrade. The enterprise's goal to beautify product hardware to stay competitive with other corporations aligns with this launch.



There is a widespread rise in demand inside the Japanese market for a harmless and secure residing environment, especially regarding protection functionalities and separate tracking for older human beings. Since the Great East Japan Earthquake in 2011, Japan has been devoted to constructing strong efficient, smart houses and supportive devices. Meanwhile, the absence of standard operating protocols and electrical edges has impeded the growth of the smart home marketplace. The Ministry of Trade, Economy, and Industry and the JSCA (Japan Smart Community Alliance) nominated the ECHONET Consortium's ECHONET Lite protocol as Japan's most popular HEMS device.



In Japan, many new homeowners prefer modern homes with ultra-modern technological advancements



New construction applications are expected to steer Japan's smart home marketplace. In Japan, new house owners frequently want modern residences with the latest technical breakthroughs. Smart home features take into consideration modern conveniences, attractive consumers seeking current residing environments.

Smart house infrastructure, which includes wiring and networking, may be easily integrated into production, making smart technology installation less difficult. The Japanese authorities have carried out rules and applications to inspire the use of the strength-green and smart era in new production, in addition to incentivizing developers to incorporate these elements.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 105 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.79 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $18.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.0% Regions Covered Japan

