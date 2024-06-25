Global and China Alzheimer's Drugs Research Report 2024-2032 Featuring Industry Leaders - Abbvie, AstraZeneca, Biogen, Eisai, Eli Lilly, Lundbeck, Roche, Merck, Novartis, Ono, Pfizer, and Teva

Dublin, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alzheimer's Drugs Market Report by Drug Class, Drug Type, Distribution Channel, Region and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Alzheimer's drug market reached US$ 6.95 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 15.08 Billion through 2032, with a CAGR of 8.99 percent from 2024 to 2032.



Alzheimer's disease is a situation that causes a sluggish deterioration in memory loss, cognitive capabilities, and the inability to execute each day's activity. There is presently no cure for Alzheimer's disease; however, there are drugs that may help control its symptoms and reduce its progression through the years.

Cholinesterase inhibitors, along with donepezil, rivastigmine, and galantamine, are the most commonly used drugs for Alzheimer's disease. These medicinal drugs improve acetylcholine levels, a neurotransmitter reduced in Alzheimer's sufferers' brains. Cholinesterase inhibitors can help specific people enhance their cognitive function, memory, and behavior by increasing their acetylcholine levels.



According to the World Health Organization, more than fifty-five million people worldwide have dementia, with Alzheimer's disease being the most common. The anticipated growth price for this number is nearly 100% over2 decades, culminating in a population of 82 million by 2030 and 152 million by 2050.



Number of Alzheimer's Disease Worldwide



Alzheimer's disease affects 7 million Americans, with the quantity predicted to rise to 13 million by 2050, consistent with the Alzheimer's Association.

In January 2024, it is expected that approximately 750,000 Canadians will be living with Alzheimer's disease or another form of dementia.

The number of people with dementia in the UK is predicted to increase from 900,000 in December 2021 to more than 1 million by 2025 and 1.6 million by 2040.

In 2021, around 1.8 million people in Germany will have dementia, with 1.5 million suffering from Alzheimer's. By 2050, it is expected to rise to 2.7 million.

Over 1,175,000 people in France have Alzheimer's disease, with 200,000 new diagnoses each year. In 2020, more than 396,000 patients in France were treated for Alzheimer's disease, the majority of whom were 75 years of age or older.

In December 2021, more than 800,000 people in Spain had Alzheimer's disease, accounting for 60-70% of the total number of dementia cases.

More than 280,000 people in the Netherlands have dementia, with approximately 178,000 being diagnosed. The number of people aged 90 and older living with dementia in the country is expected to rise from over 50,500 in 2018 to more than 164,000 by 2050.

In September 2023, China had over 10 million Alzheimer's patients out of a total of 15 million elderly adults aged 60 and up with dementia.

In April 2023, 8.8 million Indians over the age of 60 had dementia, accounting for 7.4% of the total population.

China Alzheimer's Drugs Market



China is confronting a rising difficulty with its elderly population, which has resulted in a considerable increase in the incidence of neurological diseases such as Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia. Alzheimer's disease remains the most common cause of death in China, ranking fifth on the list of prevalent causes. As a result, it has posed a significant financial strain on individuals, households, and society. In China, more than 15 million people aged 60 and more have dementia, with Alzheimer's disease accounting for 62% of cases. Alzheimer's disease grows in prevalence with age, affecting 2-5% of those 65 and older and 15-20% of those 80 and older.



The financial burden is substantial, spending billions of yuan annually and straining healthcare resources. China's 'Healthy China Action' strategy intends to move the focus away from disease treatment and toward health maintenance for the expanding ADRD population. In China, healthcare reimbursement is mainly administered by the NHSA, which covers more than 95% of the population. Reimbursement rates vary depending on insurance plans and medical treatments received, which are classified according to necessity and importance.



In January 2024, Eisai and Biogen disclosed that their Alzheimer's medication, Leqembi, had been approved in China, making it the third nation to do so after the United States and Japan.



Alzheimer's Drugs Market Company Overview



Industry leaders in the Alzheimer's drug market include Abbvie, AstraZeneca, Biogen, Eisai, Eli Lilly, Lundbeck, Roche, Merck, Novartis, Ono Pharmaceutical, Pfizer, and Teva.



Alzheimer's Drugs Market News

Eisai's LEQEMBI was approved in China in January 2024 to treat Alzheimer's.

In July 2023, AbbVie Inc. expanded its collaboration with nonprofit Scripps Research's Caliber to develop preclinical and early-stage clinical assets for the biopharmaceutical business. The cooperation intends to create disease treatments.

Leqembi obtained its regulatory clearance in July 2023. The US FDA has approved Lecanemab-irmb for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Eli Lilly & Company revealed positive results from the TRAILBLAZER-ALZ 2 Phase III research in May 2023, indicating that donanemab improved impairment in Alzheimer's patients in the early stages.

In September 2022, Lecanemab demonstrated promising results in a Phase 3 clinical trial, indicating that it can potentially treat Alzheimer's.

Eisai Co. Ltd. and Washington University of Medicine announced a collaboration in December 2022 to explore cures for Alzheimer's disease and other mental diseases.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 225 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.95 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $15.08 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Global

Company Analysis: Overview, Recent Developments, Product Portfolio, Financial Insights

Abbvie Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Biogen Inc.

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

H. Lundbeck A/S

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Drug Class - Market breakup in 4 viewpoints:

Cholinesterase Inhibitors

NMDA Receptor Antagonist

Combination Drugs

Others

Drug Type - Market breakup in 5 viewpoints:

Galantamine

Donepezil

Memantine

Rivastigmine

Others

Distribution Channel - Market breakup in 3 viewpoints:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Country - Market of 25 Countries Covered:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

United Kingdom

Belgium

Netherlands

Turkey

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Australia

New Zealand

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

