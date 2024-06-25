Questex’s StreamTV Show Announces the Winners of the 2024 StreamTV Awards

DENVER, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last night at an awards dinner at the Westin Westminter Hotel, Questex’s StreamTV Show announced the winners of the StreamTV Awards program, which celebrate and honor the innovators and leaders that are making a difference in driving viewership, revenue growth and elevating their brands and organizations. The awards program is part of the StreamTV Show, which takes place June 24-26 in Denver.
The winners were chosen based on innovation, engagement, leadership, strategy, audience, revenue and partnerships.
Kevin Gray, VP and Market Leader, Questex Technology Group said, “Congratulations to the winners of the StreamTV Awards. Your creativity, innovation, and dedication have truly set you apart in the world of digital entertainment. Your remarkable achievements are an inspiration to all, and we look forward to seeing how you will continue to shape the future of streaming. Well done."
The 2024 winners:
Marketing Campaign of the Year
- Pluto TV: Pluto TV Country
Marketing Executive of the Year
- Sylvia George, AMC Networks
Advertising Executive of the Year
- Jamie Power, The Walt Disney Company
Innovation in Advertising
- Wurl: Wurl ContentDiscovery
Innovation in Content Delivery & Distribution
- Verimatrix: Verimatrix Streamkeeper
Content Partnerships Executive of the Year
- Amy Kuessner, Pluto TV
Innovation in User Experience
- Bango: The Digital Vending Machine® from Bango
Innovation in Monetization
- Cleeng: ChurnIQ
Technology Executive of the Year
- Scott Olechowski, Plex
Emerging Leaders
- Danny Pruett, Samsung TV Plus
- Isabel Bonebrake, Fubo
- Matthew Dominguez, Cox Media Group
- Tyler Budd, Blue Ant Media
FAST Channel of the Year
- Tennis Channel - T2
Streaming Platform of the Year
- Roku
StreamTV Impact Award
- Pluto TV
