Questex’s StreamTV Show Announces the Winners of the 2024 StreamTV Awards

DENVER, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last night at an awards dinner at the Westin Westminter Hotel, Questex’s StreamTV Show announced the winners of the StreamTV Awards program, which celebrate and honor the innovators and leaders that are making a difference in driving viewership, revenue growth and elevating their brands and organizations. The awards program is part of the StreamTV Show, which takes place June 24-26 in Denver.



The winners were chosen based on innovation, engagement, leadership, strategy, audience, revenue and partnerships.

Kevin Gray, VP and Market Leader, Questex Technology Group said, “Congratulations to the winners of the StreamTV Awards. Your creativity, innovation, and dedication have truly set you apart in the world of digital entertainment. Your remarkable achievements are an inspiration to all, and we look forward to seeing how you will continue to shape the future of streaming. Well done."

The 2024 winners:

Marketing Campaign of the Year

Pluto TV: Pluto TV Country



Marketing Executive of the Year

Sylvia George, AMC Networks



Advertising Executive of the Year

Jamie Power, The Walt Disney Company



Innovation in Advertising

Wurl: Wurl ContentDiscovery



Innovation in Content Delivery & Distribution

Verimatrix: Verimatrix Streamkeeper



Content Partnerships Executive of the Year

Amy Kuessner, Pluto TV



Innovation in User Experience

Bango: The Digital Vending Machine® from Bango



Innovation in Monetization

Cleeng: ChurnIQ



Technology Executive of the Year

Scott Olechowski, Plex



Emerging Leaders

Danny Pruett, Samsung TV Plus

Isabel Bonebrake, Fubo

Matthew Dominguez, Cox Media Group

Tyler Budd, Blue Ant Media

FAST Channel of the Year

Tennis Channel - T2



Streaming Platform of the Year

Roku



StreamTV Impact Award

Pluto TV



The judging panel included experts from the Streaming Television Industry.

About StreamTVShow

The StreamTV Show, produced and managed by Questex, is widely known as the industry’s largest annual event for next gen video programming distribution. For more information, visit http://www.streamtvshow.com. The StreamTV Show is supported by the event’s official publication, StreamTV Insider, the streaming TV industry’s daily monitor. For more information, visit https://www.streamtvinsider.com.

