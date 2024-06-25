Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) Schedules Investor Webcast to Discuss Parkinson’s Disease Data

MALVERN, Pa., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) (“Annovis” or the “Company”), a late-stage clinical drug platform company pioneering transformative therapies for neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) and Parkinson’s Disease (PD), today announced that it will host an investor webcast to discuss recent developments and future plans for its lead drug candidate, Buntanetap.

Investor Call Details:

Date and Time: July 2, 2024, 4:30pm ET.

Register Today: Webcast Registration

Topics to Be Covered:

Recent advancements in the development of Buntanetap.

Strategic plans for upcoming clinical trials.

Overview of the company’s progress and future direction.

Register Today: Investors and interested parties are encouraged to register for the webcast in advance. To register, please visit Webcast Registration and complete the registration form.

About Buntanetap: Buntanetap (formerly known as Posiphen or ANVS401) targets neurodegeneration by inhibiting the formation of multiple neurotoxic proteins, including amyloid beta, tau, alpha-synuclein, and TDP43. By improving synaptic transmission, axonal transport, and reducing neuroinflammation, Buntanetap aims to reverse neurodegeneration in AD, PD, and other neurodegenerative diseases.

About Annovis Bio Inc.: Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio Inc. is dedicated to addressing neurodegeneration in diseases such as AD and PD. The company’s innovative approach targets multiple neurotoxic proteins, aiming to restore brain function and improve the quality of life for patients. For more information, visit www.annovisbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn , YouTube , and X .

Interested investors and shareholders are encouraged to sign up for press releases and industry updates by registering for Email Alerts at https://www.Annovisbio.com/email-alerts

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's plans related to clinical trials. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those related to patient enrollment, the effectiveness of Buntanetap, and the timing, effectiveness, and anticipated results of the Company's clinical trials evaluating the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of Buntanetap. Additional risk factors are detailed in the Company's periodic filings with the SEC, including those listed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

Annovis Bio, Inc.

101 Lindenwood Drive

Suite 225

Malvern, PA 19355

www.annovisbio.com