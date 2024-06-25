Greenwood Racing Inc. Acquires The Inn at Fox Chase

Bensalem, PA, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bensalem, PA – Monday, June 24, 2024 – Greenwood Racing Inc., the parent company of Parx Casino®, announced today that a Greenwood Racing subsidiary has acquired The Inn at Fox Chase, 3327 Street Rd, Bensalem, PA 19020, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the gaming and entertainment company.

Over the next 6 to 12 months, the 167-room hotel will be upgraded through an extensive renovation project. These enhancements will include updates to guest rooms and public areas as well as the transformation of the top floor of the hotel into 16 all-new suites. Upon completion of the renovations, the hotel will be rebranded. The hotel will remain open throughout the renovation process, ensuring that guests can continue to enjoy the hospitality and services they have come to expect from The Inn at Fox Chase. All current reservations and group bookings will be honored. Current eligible employees of The Inn at Fox Chase who wish to stay will be offered continued employment with the new hotel owner as part of the transition.

“For several years, we have been exploring adding a hotel to the Parx complex as we continue to broaden the appeal and geographic reach of the Parx Casino® brand. We welcome the Inn at Fox Chase employees to the Parx family and look forward to creating a first-class leisure experience for our guests over the coming months,” said Eric Hausler, CEO of Greenwood Racing Inc.

Greenwood Racing Inc. is eager to work closely with the local community, guests, and staff to ensure a smooth transition. More details about the renovation plans and the official rebranding will be shared in the coming months.

For media inquiries, please contact: Carrie Nork Minelli, Director of Advertising & Public Relations, Greenwood Racing Inc. Phone: 215-801-9389, cnorkminelli@parxcasino.com.

About Greenwood Racing Inc.

Greenwood Racing Inc. owns and operates Parx Casino® in Bensalem – the number one revenue generating casino property in Pennsylvania, Parx Shippensburg – Pennsylvania’s newest casino property with 500 slot machines, and Parx Racing® – a thoroughbred horse racetrack and simulcasting facility. Parx Casino® and Parx Racing® are located in Bensalem, Bucks County, Pennsylvania, 25 minutes north of center city Philadelphia on Street Road. Parx Casino® features over 180,000 square feet of gaming and sports wagering space with 3,000 slot machines, 148 live table games, and 48 poker tables in a private room; Xcite Center, a 1,500-seat live entertainment venue; nine restaurants and bars; and complimentary parking for over 5,000 cars. Parx Racing® conducts live racing on a year-round basis and stables over 1,200 horses at the racetrack facility. In 2019, Parx Casino® launched sports betting with a $10 million world-class sportsbook and online sports betting. Greenwood Racing Inc. affiliates currently conduct online casino gaming in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Michigan and run sports wagering operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Michigan, Ohio and Maryland under the betPARX® brand.

