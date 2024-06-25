Mintec Rebrands as Expana, Unifying Group Identities into a Singular Market Intelligence Powerhouse

LONDON, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mintec, the Global Price Reporting Agency (PRA) and Market Intelligence company with over 200 years of combined heritage and expertise, has transformed into Expana. This shift consolidates a diverse portfolio of products and brands under one dynamic identity, marking a pivotal moment in the industry. The launch of Expana reflects their mission to provide an integrated solution that brings together its diverse capabilities under one brand.

Expana emerges as the leader in providing comprehensive agrifood commodity market intelligence to businesses worldwide. By integrating renowned brands like Mintec, Urner Barry, Tropical Research Services, Feedinfo, and Stratégie Grains, Expana sets a new standard for innovation and insight delivery.

“Our journey to Expana embodies a commitment to innovation, and unparalleled market intelligence,” said Spencer Wicks, CEO of Expana. “This rebranding reflects the transformation we have made in the business. Expana is now a common banner for an unrivalled group of food industry experts. That expertise will soon be available in a groundbreaking common platform to seamlessly integrate the strengths of our diverse legacy products. This solution for our customers, whether they are buyers, sellers or investors, will meet all their data and forecast requirements for managing and negotiating their commodity and finished goods contracts.”

Expana offers depth and breadth across all food commodities with an expansive and comprehensive solution that boasts the largest global database of pricing information, going back decades with proprietary prices that underpin many of the food industry’s contracts. In addition, Expana provides advanced and reliable price forecasts, in-depth analysis, market insights, weather analytics and proprietary crop fundamentals. It also delivers a diverse portfolio of industrial pricing information, packaging, energy, and transport data. While honoring its legacy, Expana leads in modernization of the data industry, embracing cutting-edge techniques and processes with machine learning and Artificial Intelligence.

The essence of Expana’s transformation is reflected in its striking new visual identity, inspired by the product’s unique ability to connect data, insights, and expertise, with its design elements reflecting sophistication, confidence, and growth.

“Our new brand is not only a culmination of our heritage but a testament to our unwavering dedication to our clients' success,” remarked Spencer. “Through Expana, we are empowering businesses to make informed decisions that drive growth and resilience in an ever-evolving environment. We are your market intelligence partner, guiding the decisions that feed our world.”

Experience the power of Expana and join us in shaping the future of market intelligence. For more information about our transformative solutions, visit www.expanamarkets.com.

About Expana:

At Expana we provide the critical market insights, so our clients can make informed decisions with confidence. We bring clarity to the world’s data. Our intelligence spans over 28,000 price series and 600+ price forecasts, so our clients have full visibility of the whole supply chain. This enables businesses to manage volatility, navigate strategically and improve margins. For more than 200 years, we have built trust and credibility in the market through our deep specialist knowledge and constant innovation. We are industry experts. And we are part of the bigger picture. We feed the world with the data it needs. Our intelligence is integral to our clients’ businesses and the entire supply chain. Our clients play a vital role in the world. Their decisions have a huge impact on people, communities and industries. And our data enables this. Every single day. We are Expana, and our market intelligence delivers a more resilient, a more transparent and a more sustainable supply chain.

