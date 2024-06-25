N2OFFAnnounces Breakthrough in Reducing N₂O Emissions with Innovative Bacterial Technology in Corn Cultivation

Neve Yarak, Israel, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- N2OFF, Inc.\ (NASDAQ: NITO) (FSE:80W) (“N2OFF”), an agri-food tech company offering sustainable solutions for agriculture and plant-based food, announced today its subsidiary NTWO OFF Ltd. (hereinafter and collectively with N2OFF the “Company”) achieved a breakthrough in reducing nitrous oxide (N₂O) emissions by successfully applying its innovative bacterial technology to a corn cultivation. The Company believes this development marks an important advancement in sustainable farming practices and greenhouse gas reduction, tackling both environmental and agricultural challenges.



Expansion of Innovative Technology to Corn Cultivation

The Company has expanded its proprietary bacterial technology from wheat to corn cultivation. This development is particularly notable given that, as detailed in an article published on the DevelopmentAid website, over the course of 2023-2024, the United States produced 389.7 million metric tons of corn. This represents approximately one-third of the global corn production, making it the largest corn producing country.This expansion represents an important milestone in the Company’s ongoing research and technological advancements. By introducing a unique wheat-derived bacterium to corn, the Company achieved promising results in reducing nitrous oxide emissions in agriculture.

“We are thrilled to announce that our innovative bacterial technology not only addresses critical environmental challenges, opens new opportunities in sustainable agriculture and enhances our industry competitiveness,” said David Palach, CEO, N2OFF Inc. “By reducing N₂O emissions in corn and wheat cultivation, we believe we can make an impact on the environment. With global food crises looming due to increased cultivation of essential crops like wheat and corn, addressing concerns caused by the emission from wheat and corn is imperative. We believe that our technology has the potential to play a pivotal role in mitigating climate damage and promoting sustainable food production."

Proven Reduction in N₂O Emissions

The cornerstone of the Company's breakthrough is its methodology for utilizing bacteria to reduce N₂O emissions, a potent greenhouse gas with a global warming potential 310 times greater than CO₂. The Company’s approach has successfully reduced N₂O emissions by 40-50% after applying bacteria to wheat plants cultivated in a greenhouse controlled environment in soils with different structural properties. Today, the Company announced it has demonstrated that its bacteria, isolated from the wheat roots, can potentially reduce N 2 O emissions when applied to corn seedlings at comparable levels obtained in wheat. This in turn could potentially enable the Company to target a wider spectrum of the technology to agricultural practices to apply its solutions, which it believes could contribute to more sustainable farming and a healthier environment.

Climate Impact and Agricultural Necessity

Agricultural emissions of N 2 O in the U.S. account for nearly 80 percent of the total human emissions of this gas, with 74 percent originating from cultivated soils. N2OFF's bacterial solution addresses the significant release of nitrous oxide during essential agricultural activities crucial for feeding a growing global population. Its reduction is crucial for climate health, given its severe impact compared to CO₂. This technology has the potential to help not only mitigate this impact but also enable the agricultural sector to meet rising food demand without exacerbating greenhouse gas emissions. Decreasing nitrous oxide emissions from human activities is crucial for meeting the global temperature targets set by the Paris Agreement, aiming to cap temperature increases at 2°C.

About N2OFF Inc:

N2OFF Inc. (formerly known as Save Foods, Inc.) is an agri-food tech company that through its three operational arms delivers integrated solutions for improved safety, quality, and sustainability every step of the way from field to fork. Save Foods Ltd., N2OFF's majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, focuses on post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetables to control and prevent pathogen contamination, significantly reduce the use of hazardous chemicals, and prolong fresh produce’s shelf life. NTWO OFF Ltd., N2OFF's majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, contributes to tackling greenhouse gas emissions, offering a pioneering solution to mitigate nitrous oxide (N2O) emissions, a potent greenhouse gas with 310 times the global warming impact of carbon dioxide. NTWO OFF Ltd., aims to promote agricultural practices that are both environmentally friendly and economically viable. N2OFF also has a a minority ownership in Plantify Foods, Inc., a Canadian company listed on the TSXV that offers a wide range of clean-label healthy food options that are nutritious, gluten free, non-allergenic, use whole natural ingredients, and are easy to prepare. For more information on Save Foods Ltd. and NTWO OFF Ltd. visit our website: www.n2off.com .

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on our current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including market conditions as well as those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in N2OFF’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 1, 2024, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. We are not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.