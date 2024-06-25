BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Alimera Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq - ALIM), Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE - AGR), SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE - SBOW), Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq - RPHM)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE - SBOW)

Under the terms of the agreement, SilverBow will be acquired by Crescent Energy Company (“Crescent”) (NYSE - CRGY) in a transaction valued at $2.1 billion. SilverBow shareholders will receive 3.125 shares of Crescent Class A common stock for each share of SilverBow common stock, with the option to elect to receive all or a portion of the proceeds in cash at a value of $38 per share, subject to possible pro ration with a maximum total cash consideration for the transaction of $400 million. The investigation concerns whether the SilverBow Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration offers fair value to the Company’s shareholders. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $43.95 for the Company’s shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/silverbow-resources-inc-nyse-sbow/.

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE - AGR)

Under the terms of the agreement, Avangrid will be acquired by its majority shareholder, Iberdrola, S.A. (“Iberdrola”). Iberdrola will acquire the remaining 18.4% of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of Avangrid that it does not currently own for $35.75 per share in an all-cash transaction. The investigation concerns whether the Avangrid Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration offers fair value to the Company’s minority shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/avangrid-inc-nyse-agr/ .

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq - RPHM)

Under the terms of the agreement, Reneo will merge with OnKure, Inc. Pre-merger Reneo stockholders are expected to own approximately 31% of the combined company, and pre-merger OnKure stockholders are expected to own approximately 69% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Reneo Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution to Company shareholders in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/reneo-pharmaceuticals-inc-nasdaq-rphm/.

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq - ALIM)

Under the terms of the agreement, Alimera will be acquired by ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“ANI”) (Nasdaq - ANIP) for $5.50 per share in cash at closing and one non-tradable contingent value right (CVR) representing the right to receive up to $0.50 per share upon the achievement of certain net revenue targets in 2026 and 2027. The investigation concerns whether Alimera Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether ANI is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company. For example, the up-front deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $5.65 for the Company’s shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/alimera-sciences-inc-nasdaq-alim/.

