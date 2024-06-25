BIO-key Secures Los Angeles LGBT Center's IT Systems with Seamless Badge-Tap Authentication Solution

HOLMDEL, N.J., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key® International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer Identity and Access Management (IAM) software infrastructure featuring passwordless, phoneless and token-less Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB) authentication solutions, today announces that Los Angeles LGBT Center with 17 locations and nearly 800 employees has selected its PortalGuard® platform for secure, streamlined desktop sign-in that meets regulatory and insurance compliance requirements. The most prominent LGBTQ+ organization in the world, the Center offers programs, services, and advocacy spanning four areas: Health, Social Services and Housing, Culture and Education, and Leadership.



The newly implemented system marks a significant advancement for the Center, offering a highly scalable solution that includes enterprise-grade identity and access management capabilities and an identity provider (IDP) engine. BIO-key’s state-of-the-art PortalGuard security solution provides a badge-tap authentication system that eliminates the need for traditional password entry, ensuring secure and efficient access to critical resources in the Center. Using Center-provided badges, end-users can now simply tap their badge on a workstation reader and enter a 4-digit PIN to automatically sign in to their daily applications. PortalGuard has enhanced security and significantly reduced IT support demands, allowing LA LGBT Center staff to focus more on patient care.

"The decision to partner with BIO-key was influenced by the Center's goal to find an IAM solution that would bolster security while improving workflow efficiencies – like, for example, nurses accessing exam rooms,” said Mark Cochran, President of BIO-key’s PortalGuard division. “Additionally, unlike other competitive products that require extensive Active Directory modifications, our PortalGuard solution seamlessly integrates smoothly with the Center’s current infrastructure, minimizing disruption and maximizing productivity. BIO-key’s collaboration with the Los Angeles LGBT Center exemplifies our commitment to providing healthcare organizations with robust security solutions that simplify end-user access and workflows.”

Please visit the BIO-key website to learn about PortalGuard, Identity-Bound Biometrics, and Passkey:YOU.

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software securing access for over forty million users. BIO-key allows customers to choose the right authentication factors for diverse use cases, including phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options. Its hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value transactions.

BIO-key Safe Harbor Statement

All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). The words "estimate," "project," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "believes" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Act. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our history of losses and limited revenue; our ability to raise additional capital to satisfy working capital needs; our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to protect our intellectual property; changes in business conditions; changes in our sales strategy and product development plans; changes in the marketplace; continued services of our executive management team; security breaches; competition in the biometric technology industry; market acceptance of biometric products generally and our products under development; our ability to convert sales opportunities to customer contracts; our ability to expand into Asia, Africa and other foreign markets; our ability to integrate the operations and personnel of Swivel Secure into our business; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; delays in the development of products, the commercial, reputational and regulatory risks to our business that may arise as a consequence the restatement of our financial statements, including any consequences of non-compliance with Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and Nasdaq periodic reporting requirements; our temporary loss of the use of a Registration Statement on Form S-3 to register securities in the future; any disruption to our business that may occur on a longer-term basis should we be unable to remediate during fiscal year 2024 certain material weaknesses in our internal controls over financial reporting, and statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing as well as other factors set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Engage with BIO-key

Facebook – Corporate: https://www.facebook.com/BIOkeyInternational/

LinkedIn – Corporate: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bio-key-international

Twitter – Corporate: @BIOkeyIntl

Twitter – Investors : @BIO_keyIR

StockTwits: BIO_keyIR

Investor Contacts

William Jones, David Collins

Catalyst IR

BKYI@catalyst-ir.com or 212-924-9800