Hara Supply Begins Offering Custom Pre-Roll Joint & Blunt Tubes

LAS VEGAS, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hara Supply , the world’s largest manufacturer of cones and combustibles, has announced the expansion of their product offerings to include custom tubes for pre-roll joints and blunts. Among the most popular methods for cannabis consumption, pre-rolled products require proper storage, which is essential for traveling and maintaining freshness. The customizable tubes are manufactured by Hara, and come in a variety of sizes and materials, such as food-grade plastic, shatter-resistant glass, metal, and more.



The pre-roll category's growth and resilience has become one of the most consistent trends in the cannabis industry. They are securing a significantly larger portion of dispensary sales, accounting for 15.3% of total sales in 2023, up from 11.6% in January 2022—a 32% increase. This makes pre-rolls the third largest category in the U.S. and the second largest in Canada. Consumers are increasingly drawn to pre-rolls for their convenience in purchasing, consumption, and storage. As brands and retailers place greater emphasis on this category, the demand for associated packaging is anticipated to grow.

The tubes are manufactured across Hara’s network of factories in India, a distinct advantage for the company, as the country continues to invest in production infrastructure as part of Prime Minister Modi’s $1.2 trillion “Make-In-India” plan. Currently, companies are actively looking to countries other than China for their manufacturing needs, and India represents a strong alternative in this shift. The lower risk of producing supplies in India means that customers never have to worry about inventory shortages, and increased logistical infrastructure allows for quick and direct shipping and processing. India’s growing manufacturing sector provides a solid foundation for the Hara’s owned production, which will continue to grow in the coming years.

“Hara Supply produces 100 million cones monthly for the industry's leading MSOs, dispensaries, and CPG brands, and we are excited to leverage our expansive global supply chain network to offer tube packaging for the entire sector,” said Bryan Gerber, Co-founder and CEO of Hara Supply. “Delivering faster lead times, higher quality products, and extensive customization options, we are proud to be the largest and most trusted partner in the industry. Hara will continue to innovate and drive growth for brands as we enter this new phase of cannabis consumer packaged goods.”

Beyond tubes, Hara Supply provides a variety of custom child-resistant packaging for pre-rolled cones, including branded towers, boxes, tins, and other retail packaging solutions. With industry-leading production capacity and a top-tier customer success team, the company ensures all materials are lab-tested to meet the highest health compliance standards, supported by a rigorous AQL-spot check process.

About Hara Supply

Hara Supply is the largest cones and combustibles manufacturer in the world. The company operates 250,000 square feet of the highest-quality production across 15 facilities, producing 100 million cones monthly, and is the first in the industry to be ISO, GMP and Health Canada certified. Hara Supply is driven by a host of business solutions for the market’s top multistate operators, dispensaries and CPG brands, offering custom pre-roll cones and packaging, child safe packaging, product sourcing/manufacturing, and ODM & OEM solutions. For more information, visit harasupply.com .