Dental Consumables Market Set to Reach $54.6B by 2029, Boasting 8.5% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dental consumables market is poised to surge from USD 36.3 billion in 2024 to an estimated USD 54.6 billion by 2029, marking a robust CAGR of 8.5%. This growth trajectory is underpinned by the escalating prevalence of dental conditions worldwide, including dental caries, periodontal diseases, and oral cancer. Moreover, advancements in dental technology and materials have expanded treatment options, fostering the adoption of innovative dental consumables. However, the market faces challenges due to the high costs associated with dental procedures and materials, potentially hindering market growth, especially in regions with limited access to affordable healthcare. Notable players like Dentsply Sirona, Institut Straumann AG, and Envista Holdings Corporation are spearheading the market with strategic initiatives, including acquisitions, partnerships, and product innovations, to fortify their market presence and address evolving dental care needs globally.

Minimally Invasive Dentistry Solutions Driving Dental Consumables Market

The surge in minimally invasive dental procedures, favored by both patients and dentists, is propelling the demand for dental consumables tailored to such techniques. This includes adhesive materials, bonding agents, and minimally invasive restorative materials. Concurrently, governmental initiatives to enhance oral healthcare infrastructure, coupled with expanding insurance coverage for dental treatments, are broadening access and affordability, thus amplifying the need for dental consumables.

High Cost of Dental Treatments Presents a Restraint

The high expenses associated with dental procedures and consumables pose a significant deterrent, particularly in regions with limited or inadequate dental insurance coverage. Patients may forego dental care due to financial constraints, dampening the demand for dental consumables and impacting market growth negatively.

Rising Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry Creates Opportunities

A growing inclination towards aesthetic enhancements, reflected in the rising demand for teeth whitening agents, veneers, and orthodontic materials, presents a promising opportunity. This trend, fueled by heightened oral health awareness and a desire for improved appearance, is making cosmetic dental procedures more prevalent and accessible. Advancements in dental materials further enhance procedural outcomes and elevate patient satisfaction.

Navigating Regulatory Hurdles Challenges the Market

Stringent regulations governing the dental consumables market ensure patient safety and product efficacy but also pose challenges. Obtaining regulatory approvals can be arduous and costly, leading to delays in product launches and increased development expenses. Moreover, the elevated costs of many dental consumables, particularly implants and orthodontic supplies, may impede adoption, especially in developing regions or among lower-income demographics.

Competitive Landscape and Regulatory Shifts Impact Industry Dynamics

The dental consumables landscape is witnessing heightened competition, with new entrants and established players vying for market share, resulting in price pressure. Consolidation within the dental industry, including the rise of dental laboratories, is creating larger entities with increased purchasing power. While this may lower prices for supplies and equipment, it also poses challenges for smaller players. Additionally, government regulations and shifts in insurance coverage can impact reimbursement rates, compelling providers to adapt pricing strategies accordingly.

Other Consumables Segment Poised for Strong Growth in Dental Consumables Industry

The other consumables segment within the dental consumables industry is anticipated to exhibit the second-highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2024 to 2029. In 2023, this segment accounted for the second-largest share of the global dental consumables market, driven by an increasing incidence of dental caries and the consequent demand for root canal treatments.

Dental Service Organizations to Witness Significant Growth in Consumption

Among end users, dental service organizations (DSOs) are projected to experience the second-highest CAGR in the dental consumables industry from 2024 to 2029. The adoption of digital dentistry solutions, including CAD/CAM technology and 3D printing, is revolutionizing DSO workflows. Consequently, DSOs are investing in cutting-edge dental technologies and procedures, fueling demand for advanced consumables such as digital impression materials, CAD/CAM blocks, and high-tech endodontic tools.

Europe Emerges as Key Growth Driver in Dental Consumables Market

Europe emerges as the leading growth region in the global dental consumables industry, poised to achieve the largest CAGR during the forecast period. The region's aging population is driving an uptick in dental diseases like dental caries and periodontal diseases, bolstering demand for dental services and products. Technological advancements, particularly the widespread adoption of CAD/CAM systems for prosthetics and the development of durable materials for implants and restorations, further propel market expansion. Additionally, increasing awareness of oral health and a growing demand for cosmetic dentistry contribute to the consumption of dental consumables such as whitening products, veneers, and orthodontic supplies. Europe's stringent regulatory environment ensures the quality and safety of dental products, fostering market confidence and growth. Nonetheless, economic variations and healthcare coverage disparities across countries present challenges.

Innovations in Digital Dentistry and Implantology Propel Straumann's Latest Offering

Straumann, a key player in digital dentistry and implantology, introduced a new digitalized solution for dentistry during an international dental show in Cologne in March 2024. This unveiling underscores their commitment to enhancing services in the dental consumables industry, leveraging advancements in digital technology to meet evolving dental needs effectively.

Ivoclar Partners with Cayster, Inc. to Enhance Digital Workflows in Dentistry

In February 2023, Ivoclar, a prominent name in dental consumables, collaborated with Cayster, Inc. to improve the intraoral scanning experience for dentists and laboratory trainers. This partnership signifies a significant advancement in streamlining digital workflows in dental practices, emphasizing the industry's shift towards enhanced digital capabilities and seamless integration.

Microsoft and Johnson & Johnson Collaborate to Expand Digital Surgery Ecosystem

In January 2022, Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies (JJMDC) joined forces with Microsoft Corporation to enhance and expand JJMDC’s secure and compliant digital surgery ecosystem. This collaboration reflects a strategic move towards leveraging digital technologies to innovate surgical practices, highlighting the growing convergence of healthcare and technology in the dental consumables industry.

