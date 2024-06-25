BranchOut Food Enters the $300 Billion Industrial Food Ingredients Market

Industrial food ingredients expected to be a valuable additional commercialization channel



Company to build out internal sales and marketing team to pursue new channel

BranchOut Food will showcase its products and services at the ITF Annual Expo in July 2024

BEND, Ore., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ: BOF), a leading food technology company specializing in dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based products, today announced that it will enter the industrial food ingredients market as part of its commercialization strategy. The global market for industrial food ingredients was valued at $335.32 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach approximately $511.33 billion by 2032 , with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%.

Eric Healy, CEO of BranchOut Food, said, “We are excited to be entering the industrial food ingredients marketplace with BranchOut Food’s high quality fruit and vegetable products. Our Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) customers have consistently highlighted a growing need for high quality, unique ingredients, and we look forward to being a trusted partner and supplier to these prominent national brands.

“We believe that BranchOut Food has a significant competitive advantage in this space, due to our proprietary technology and its ability to deliver innovative, new products that have not previously been possible, as well as our large-scale manufacturing facility in Peru. Our proximity to abundant fresh fruit and vegetables in Peru allows us the freedom to manage quality control and cost of goods ourselves.

“Our recent purchase of a fourth EnWave radiant energy vacuum (REV) machine, a 100kW nutraREV system, will enable us to meet the rising demand for our branded and private label products from some of the nation’s largest retailers and best known brands. This machine is highly optimized and efficient at producing premium fruit and vegetable pieces, fragments and powders with excellent quality, throughput and margins.”

BranchOut Food is building out an internal Sales and Marketing team to pursue this channel.

The Company will attend the IFT FIRST annual expo Chicago, IL. in July 2024. IFT FIRST brings together researchers, scientists, engineers and entrepreneurs from across the global food value chain to discuss scientific solutions in presentations and panels focused on transformative innovation.

About IFT

Since 1939, the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) has been a forum for passionate science of food professionals and technologists to collaborate, learn, and contribute all with the goal of inspiring and transforming collective scientific knowledge into innovative solutions for the benefit of all people around the world. As a scientific community grounded in purpose, IFT feeds the minds that feed the world.

About BranchOut Food Inc.

BranchOut Food is an international food-tech company delivering truly great natural snacks and real superfood ingredients enabled by its licensed dehydration technology. The company’s GentleDry Technology is the next generation in dehydration technology, preserving up to 95% of the original nutrition of fresh fruits and vegetables. BranchOut’s technology is protected by more than 17 patents. BranchOut Food is proud to be a leading provider of high-quality dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based products and its commitment to quality and innovation sets it apart as a trusted brand and private label supplier. For more information about BranchOut Food Inc. and its products, please visit www.branchoutfood.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified using words such as "forecast," "intend," "seek," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate", "plan," "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements with respect to the operations of BranchOut Food, Inc., (the Company) strategies, prospects and other aspects of the business of the Company are based on current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Although it may voluntarily do so from time to time, the Company undertakes no commitment to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.