Airship AI Announces Six-Figure Contract Extension for Existing Agency Customer within the Department of Justice

REDMOND, Wash., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AISP) (“Airship AI” or the “Company”), a leader in AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance solutions, has been awarded a contract extension within the Department of Justice (DOJ) for the Company’s Acropolis Enterprise Sensor Management video and data management platform supporting emerging public safety and investigative requirements.



“This award represents the critical nature of our Acropolis and Outpost AI platforms to the agency’s daily operations investigating and countering threats to national security and the homeland,” said Paul Allen, President of Airship AI. “The agency’s continued trust in Airship AI to support its operations is a reflection of the strength of the platform as well as the internal team here at Airship AI dedicated to ensuring the agency’s mission success. We take great pride in knowing that the products we put out into the marketplace are making a difference on a daily basis here and abroad.”

Airship AI’s Acropolis backend enterprise management system enables customers to manage devices and sensors across their entire digital eco-system, directly to the cloud or through Airship AI’s Outpost AI Edge Appliance. Built on the NVIDIA Jetson platform, Outpost AI provides advanced analytic processing at the edge, along with highly efficient video and metadata encoding and encryption over various radio and network backhauls back to the cloud.

“This extension also represents the effectiveness of our larger business strategy to help customers build out enterprise level data management solutions and then continue with long-term sustainment contracts,” furthered Mr. Allen. “Through these continued relationships, we’re able to identify new requirements and help customers consolidate operations onto our unified platform, creating significant cost savings and operational efficiency.”

About Airship AI Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 2006, Airship AI is a U.S. owned and operated technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Airship AI is an AI-driven video, sensor and data management surveillance platform that improves public safety and operational efficiency for public sector and commercial customers by providing predictive analysis of events before they occur and meaningful intelligence to decision makers. Airship AI’s product suite includes Outpost AI edge hardware and software offerings, Acropolis enterprise management software stack, and Command family of visualization tools. For more information, visit https://airship.ai.

