NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation) Joins IBCAP

DENVER, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Broadcaster Coalition Against Piracy (IBCAP) today announced the addition of NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation) as its newest member. NHK is a public broadcaster in Japan operating 12 channels, including General TV, Educational TV, BS, BS Premium 4K and BS8K. Creating news, education, culture, family entertainment and sports programs, NHK television and radio channels are available in approximately 160 countries and regions.



With the addition of NHK, IBCAP will expand language content under its protection umbrella to include Japanese, in addition to already protected English, Hindi, Urdu, Arabic, Portuguese and French channels, among others. As part of the expansion, IBCAP has added a Japanese-speaking analyst to its anti-piracy lab to focus on protecting NHK content.

“We have been very impressed with the results achieved by IBCAP in controlling piracy for other members, and we are excited to join IBCAP and to bring our channels and VOD under IBCAP’s protection,” said Shigeki Sato, Head of Copyright & Contracts Division for NHK. “After visiting IBCAP’s state-of-the-art monitoring lab and meeting the legal and management teams, we were quickly convinced that joining this coalition was the right move for us to bolster the protection of NHK content not only in the U.S. but also worldwide.”

“With IBCAP’s specialization and focus on pirates that target multicultural communities, the addition of NHK is an obvious and strong fit for both organizations,” said Chris Kuelling, executive director of IBCAP. “We look forward to bringing piracy of their content under control, as we have successfully done for other IBCAP members. With more than 200 television channels from the U.S., Europe, Brazil, the Middle East and South Asia represented in our coalition and already under IBCAP protection, we are proud to now include channels from Japan as part of our coalition.”

About NHK

NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation) is Japan’s sole public service media organization. Funded by receiving fees from Japanese households, NHK delivers a wide range of impartial, high-quality content to audiences in Japan and abroad, including news, documentaries, children’s and educational programs, music, entertainment, culture, animation, and drama.

www.nhk.or.jp/corporateinfo/

About IBCAP

International Broadcaster Coalition Against Piracy, Inc. (IBCAP) is a coalition of leading international and U.S. content owners, broadcasters, and distributors representing more than 200 television channels from the U.S. and around the world. As the largest anti-piracy organization focused on illicit services offering multicultural content, the nonprofit organization proactively monitors and identifies unauthorized video services, collects evidence, and assists with legal actions and criminal investigations against organizations and individuals engaging in pirate activities. IBCAP coordinates with government agencies and law enforcement both in the U.S. and abroad, reports suspected infringers to the appropriate authorities, initiates investigations, and promotes the prosecution of persons or companies that participate in the illegal distribution of its members’ video content. More information is available at www.IBCAP.org. Follow us on LinkedIn.