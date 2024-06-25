InkSpace Imaging Broadens Body Array Access Across GE HealthCare 3T MRI Systems

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InkSpace Imaging proudly announces that GE Healthcare has certified their Snuggle™ and Silhouette™ MRI body arrays. They are now compatible with GE HealthCare Signa Architect and Premier 3T MRI scanners in the United States.



InkSpace Imaging's dedication to innovation in diagnostic imaging ensures that radiologists, MR technologists, hospitals, and patients can enjoy the advantages of their body-contouring Snuggle™ pediatric and Silhouette™ adult MR body arrays. The coils are flexible, lightweight, and slim, designed for neonates through adults. The blanket-like design improves SNR, reduces scan times, and improves patient throughput. The MR coils offer unparalleled image quality and an enhanced patient experience designed to alleviate anxiety, reduce the need for sedation, and minimize additional procedures.

Dr. Peter Fischer, CEO of InkSpace Imaging, expressed enthusiasm about collaborating with GE HealthCare, stating, "Our expanded integration enables radiologists to leverage the combined strengths of both companies’ technologies, facilitating superior patient care and diagnostic outcomes. We are thrilled that our patient-focused MRI coils are now accessible to additional GE HealthCare 3T MRI scanner sites."

About InkSpace Imaging

InkSpace Imaging is an award-winning medical device manufacturer specializing in lightweight and flexible MRI receive coils for diagnostic imaging and multi-modality systems. Their body arrays empower radiologists to customize MRI experiences for individual patients, improving treatment outcomes and enhancing patient-centered care. The clinical breakthroughs led by InkSpace Imaging are setting new standards in radiology.

Media Contact

Howard Peters

Vice President, Sales and Marketing

howard.peters@inkspaceimaging.com

www.inkspaceimaging.com