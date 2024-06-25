Agital and EK Creative Join Forces to Elevate Agital’s TikTok and Social Commerce Services

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agital , the agency delivering measurable business results to marketers and business leaders, today announced the rebranding of EK Creative as a part of Agital, and the introduction of the company’s founder, Ethan Kramer, as an Agital Partner and Social Commerce Practice Leader. The full integration of EK Creative into Agital significantly enhances the company's capabilities in social commerce, live selling, and affiliate marketing.



This strategic expansion not only broadens Agital’s expertise, but also strengthens the company’s innovative partnership with TikTok Shop, setting new benchmarks in interactive and engaging online shopping experiences. The amplification of EK Creative’s capabilities within Agital underscores the company’s holistic approach to customer-centric marketing campaigns and further aligns with its vision to drive innovation and deliver superior client outcomes. Agital’s expanded capabilities offer more dynamic and comprehensive solutions for brands and marketers aiming to excel in today's competitive digital landscape.

“Over the past year, working closely under the Agital umbrella has been a journey of significant growth and learning for EK Creative,” said Ethan Kramer, Partner and Social Commerce Practice Leader at Agital. “As we complete our integration, our team is excited to push the boundaries, pioneering new shopping experiences, innovating how brands work with creators to drive social commerce revenue, and scaling our proven live shopping events that drive remarkable success for our clients."

As part of the rebrand, EK Creative's offerings have been fully incorporated into Agital's suite of services. Clients of EK Creative will continue to enjoy the same high-quality service they have come to expect, now further enhanced by the broader resources and capabilities of Agital.

"The growth and expansion of Agital is fueled by our desire to bring the best industry minds and tools under one roof,” said Jeff Reynolds, CEO of Agital. "Ethan’s vast experience and successful track record in innovative social commerce strategies make him invaluable as we strive to deliver more comprehensive, results-oriented solutions to our clients."

With EK Creative, Agital is setting a new standard in social commerce. This integration both expands Agital's reach into dynamic market segments and solidifies its position as a front-runner in live selling experiences. The company was named the top TikTok Shop Ads Partner in Q1, and among the top three in live streaming and overall sales. Working with TikTok enables Agital to leverage cutting-edge tools and exclusive insights, enhancing its ability to deliver tailored content that resonates with a diverse, global audience.

EK Creative and Agital recently orchestrated a TikTok live-selling event with Willow Boutique that generated $100,000 in revenue in a single livestream , more than doubling the previous sales record. This landmark achievement reached 2.8 million viewers, who added over four million products to their carts. The campaign significantly expanded Willow Boutique's follower base by 7.8 thousand and showcased the powerful impact of combining Agital’s innovative strategies with EK Creative’s powerful expertise.

Ethan Kramer is a seasoned entrepreneur and marketing expert renowned for his trailblazing work in social commerce. Prior to joining Agital, he founded EK Creative and quickly carved out a niche in live-selling platforms and social media campaigns, transforming how brands interact with consumers in real time. His innovative approach has been pivotal in developing strategies that blend technology with compelling marketing techniques to enhance customer engagement and drive sales. With a keen insight into consumer behavior and market trends, Ethan has consistently led his team to deliver campaigns that resonate deeply with audiences, making EK Creative a valuable addition to Agital’s dynamic and rapidly growing platform.

About Agital

Agital unites agile strategies and innovative technology to deliver marketing services that create measurable impact for its clients, partners, employees, and the industry. With a national presence and offices in Boston, Washington, DC, Las Vegas, Phoenix, San Diego, and St Louis, our insights-driven approach to strategy is redefining how marketing services are delivered and aligned with clients’ core business objectives. Agital’s full suite of marketing services encompasses holistic and channel-specific offerings designed to advance client performance. From paid and organic search, social media, email, marketplaces, and programmatic to PR, creative, and web development, we have the expertise and integrated approach to achieve client goals. For more information, visit agital.com.

