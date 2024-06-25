fabric Named a “Major Player” in Two IDC MarketScape Reports

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- fabric , the creators of the next-generation commerce platform, today announced it has been named a “Major Player” in the IDC MarketScape Worldwide Enterprise Headless Digital Commerce Platforms 2024 Vendor Assessment report (Doc number #US50626423, June 2024).



IDC MarketScape is a leading tech vendor assessment tool, providing in-depth quantitative and qualitative assessments of technology vendors across a wide range of sectors. After a thorough evaluation of the ecommerce platform’s strategies and capabilities, the IDC MarketScape named fabric a Major Player.

The recognition comes shortly after fabric was named a “Major Player” in the IDC MarketScape Worldwide Enterprise B2C Digital Commerce Applications 2024 Vendor Assessment report (Doc #US49742623, March 2024).

Similar to how cloud infrastructure supported the future of the internet decades ago, fabric is commerce infrastructure to support the future of trade. fabric’s headless commerce platform, applications, and APIs support merchandisers, operators, and developers within high-growth brands and retailers for a much more modern commerce experience. Customers like Chico’s, Debenhams, Pier1 Imports, and Crate&Barrel are reaping the benefits of fabric’s technology.

Additionally, fabric recently announced the availability of its Product Catalog , a commerce-first approach to product data that centralizes, organizes, and delivers product information on any channel. Benefits to customers include centralized multi-source data integration, easy-to-use UI, up-to-date product data, and much faster deployment times.

“It's an honor to be recognized by IDC. Our platform is 100% focused on delivering customer outcomes and building the innovation our customers demand,” said Mike Micucci, CEO of fabric. “We believe the recognition by the IDC MarketScape is a testament to our team’s hard work this past year providing meaningful technology that moves the needle in commerce.”

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About fabric

fabric is the next-generation commerce platform that is designed to provide the commerce services customers expect so they can build world-class experiences, anywhere. fabric is on a mission to revolutionize commerce for everyone, and we empower businesses who are striving to deliver commerce that drives conversion and customer outcomes. Leading retailers, including Chico’s, Brooklinen, and Ashley’s Furniture, trust fabric to run their modern commerce business. Headquartered in San Francisco, fabric was founded in 2017 by a group of industry veterans determined to bring the same technical principles found at Amazon to retail. Learn more at https://fabric.inc .

