Happy Head Launches TopicalRx SuperSolution™ for Hair Growth

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Happy Head announces the launch of its latest innovation in topical hair growth solutions. Designed by dermatologists and hair restoration experts, this formula infuses the strongest prescription-grade hair growth medicines – Finasteride (0.3 percent) and Minoxidil (8 percent) – into an advanced liposomal delivery system, which gradually releases the medication into hair follicles for optimal absorption. This formulation potentially lowers the chance of side effects and maximizes hair growth. This is the first product of its kind to use FDA-approved ingredients in a lipid-based, drip-free formula.



Happy Head’s 3-in-1 Topical Rx SuperSolution™ is a once-daily product designed to treat hair loss in an easy and mess-free way. Happy Head’s dermatologists attest that 3 to 6 months of using topical Finasteride and Minoxidil in this liposomal base can help regrow lost hair, and help prevent further hair loss in over 90 percent of patients.

“Our Topical Rx SuperSolution™ is a game changer in the hair industry because it can potentially reduce the systemic absorption of Finasteride, potentially lowering the chances of side effects when compared to oral alternatives,” said Dr. Ben Behnam, M.D., FAAD , co-founder of Happy Head. “Finasteride inhibits the formation of Dihydrotestosterone (DHT), which is a leading cause of hair loss. Our formula also includes Minoxidil, which helps prolong the growth phase of the hair cycle.”

The Topical Rx SuperSolution™ is available online at www.happyhead.com for $99 per month. Simply complete a short online questionnaire, and one of Happy Head’s board-certified dermatologists will review your concerns and medical history. Your personalized solution will be delivered straight to your door in discreet packaging.



About Happy Head

Happy Head is a telemedicine provider of dermatologist-prescribed, customized hair medicine and treatments. Founded in 2021, Happy Head specializes in customized formulas to prevent and treat hair loss in both men and women. Happy Head products are backed by some of the best dermatologists and hair restoration experts in the hair industry. The company’s mission is to help people struggling with hair loss to regrow their hair and regain their hair happiness.

