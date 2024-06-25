Shape Therapeutics Appoints Healthcare Industry Leaders David Epstein and Todd Simpson to its Board of Directors

SEATTLE, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shape Therapeutics, Inc. (ShapeTX), a leader at the convergence of AI and RNA editing to revolutionize genomic medicine, announces the appointments of David Epstein, former CEO of Seagen, and Todd Simpson, former CFO of Seagen, to its board of directors.



“We are at a pivotal moment where our investment in breakthrough technologies is now yielding industry-leading results. As we prepare to advance our RNA editing therapies to the clinic, we are thrilled to welcome David and Todd to our board," said Francois Vigneault, Ph.D., chief executive officer of ShapeTX. "Their expertise in scaling life sciences companies, from drug development to clinical success and commercialization, will be invaluable.”

David Epstein is a highly respected leader in the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors, renowned for steering Seagen towards a pivotal $44.5 billion acquisition by Pfizer. With over 30 years of global experience in drug development, commercialization, and leadership, David has previously served as an executive partner at Flagship Pioneering and as CEO of Novartis Pharmaceuticals, including its Oncology and Molecular Diagnostic units, transforming it into the second-largest oncology division globally. He has overseen the development and launch of more than 30 new molecular entities, including notable treatments such as Glivec, Tasigna, Gilenya, Afinitor, Cosentyx, Entresto and Padcev. David holds a bachelor's degree in pharmacy from Rutgers University and an MBA from Columbia University. He also serves on the boards of Tempus AI and Valo Health.

"Throughout my career, I've been fortunate to be part of companies at the forefront of scientific innovation, witnessing firsthand the profound impact on patients and families." said David Epstein. "Shape has married AI, superior engineering and efficient manufacturing to cure horrific CNS and retinal disease with revolutionary AI RNA-targeted therapy, and I am eager to contribute my experience to accelerate their growth.”

Todd Simpson brings more than 40 years of diverse life sciences and industry experience to the ShapeTX board. During his nearly two decades at Seagen, Todd played a crucial role in launching and commercializing four oncology medicines across more than a dozen labeled indications in the United States. He also spearheaded Seagen's international expansion, leading to the commercialization of three medicines in the Americas and Europe. Before Seagen, Todd held several leadership roles, including VP of Finance and Administration, CFO, Treasurer, Secretary at Targeted Genetics Corp. and worked almost ten years in public accounting. He holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and computer science from Oregon State University and has served on the boards of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Life Science Washington (formerly Washington Biotech and Biomedical Association).

"I see remarkable similarities between ShapeTX and the early days of Seagen. It's refreshing and invigorating to work with a team dedicated to long-term, platform-based therapeutic innovation and driven by a mission to help patients in need," said Todd Simpson.

About ShapeTX: Shape Therapeutics operates at the convergence of AI and RNA editing to revolutionize genomic medicine. Our proprietary RNA editing technology, RNAfix®, represents a significant leap forward over CRISPR-based tools, achieving 95% editing efficiency in vivo, and a path to one-time curative treatments for thousands of diseases. With over 90 million laboratory-validated guide RNA and 12 billion AAV data points, ShapeTX is building the largest therapeutic RNA foundation model in the industry and becoming the leader in AI for genomic medicine. You can find us at ShapeTX.com and on LinkedIn and X.

Media Contact:

Lisa Ash Taylor

General Counsel and Head of Operations

Shape Therapeutics

lisa@shapetx.com