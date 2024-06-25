Blender Bites Teams Up with Orgain on New Post-Workout Smoothie, Superberry Sport™

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blender Bites Limited (the “Company”, “Blender Bites” or “Blender”), (CSE: BITE, FWB: JL4, WKN: A3DMEJ), a multi award-winning Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium, organic and plant-based pre-portioned frozen functional foods, has collaborated with Orgain, the #1 selling plant protein powder brand in the US1 and Emmy Award winning performer and Blender Bites investor Julianne Hough to create Superberry Sport™ 1-Step Smoothie™. This protein-enhanced smoothie is designed to support optimal muscle recovery and is now available at BJ’s Wholesale Clubs, with a nationwide expansion at other major retailers throughout the summer.



Superberry Sport™ embodies Blender Bites’ and Orgain’s shared commitment to providing delicious, convenient, and effective plant-based nutrition solutions. Orgain’s Founder and CEO, Dr. Andrew Abraham, worked with Blender Bites’ CEO and Founder, Chelsie Hodge, contributing his extensive product knowledge, formulation expertise and sensory skills on Superberry Sport™ which provides a USDA certified organic blend of plant-based protein, tart cherry, maqui and goji berry, turmeric, and B vitamins to support muscle recovery.

Hough also played a key role in creating Superberry Sport™. A passionate advocate for healthy living and a regular consumer of Blender Bites products, she actively participated in creating the ideal post-workout smoothie.

“Creating a custom smoothie blend has been a dream of mine for some time now,” says Hough. “I am a huge proponent of smoothies after my exhaustive workout and dance schedules, and I have seen firsthand how supplementing my body properly helps tremendously in my recovery. When the opportunity arose to create a custom formula with Blender Bites, I knew that I had to replicate my own daily smoothie. I couldn’t be more excited to share this with everyone, and I know it will benefit others as much as it has benefited me.”

“We’re excited to penetrate the sports nutrition market alongside such a known and respected brand such as Orgain,” says Chelsie Hodge, Founder and CEO of Blender Bites. “By collaborating with Orgain, we were able to create a convenient and effective product that supports post workout recovery. We’re confident health-conscious consumers will love it.”

“Blender Bites’ dedication to convenience and clean ingredients perfectly complements Orgain’s expertise in creating delicious, plant-based nutrition,” says Abraham. “It was an exciting experience to work with the team in developing a 1-step smoothie that delivers on taste and provides post-workout support for active individuals.”

Blender Bites is known for its innovative “1-Step Smoothie” concept. Superberry Sport™, like all their products, comes in convenient pre-portioned frozen pucks. Simply blend the puck with your favorite liquid, like water or plant-based milk, for a delicious and nutritious smoothie – no mess, prep or waste. For more information on Blender Bites and Superberry Sport™, visit www.blenderbites.com .

About Orgain

Orgain was created by Dr. Andrew Abraham, who used organic nutrition to save his own life during a battle with cancer at a young age. Today, Orgain serves the diverse needs of millions more as the No. 1 Plant Protein Powder Brand in the U.S. with a purpose to make delicious clean and organic nutritional products to help people lead healthy, vibrant lives. Orgain's products include meal replacement shakes, protein powders and snack bars for adults and kids using only the highest-quality ingredients, never at the cost of taste and texture. Most Orgain products are Certified Organic, and all are soy-free, gluten-free, non-GMO and free of artificial colors, flavors and preservatives. To learn more, visit Orgain.com.

About Blender Bites

Blender Bites is a multi award-winning Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium frozen beverage products with a focus on functionality. Blender Bites was founded in 2017 and quickly became a leader in the “easy smoothie” category in North America. With a focus on better-for-you ingredients and convenience, the Company is proud to be pre-portioned without the use of any inner plastic packaging. Blender Bites products are certified organic, non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free and soy free and contain functional ingredients such as whole food vitamins, collagen, and probiotics. Blender Bites 1-Step Smoothies and 1-Step Frappes are distributed across Canada and the US, and are currently sold in over 5000 stores, including Walmart Canada, Loblaws, Sobeys, Walmart USA, Winn-Dixie and the Albertsons group of companies.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Blender Bites Limited

Chelsie Hodge, Chief Executive Officer

Email: chelsie@blenderbites.com

Telephone: +1-236-521-0626

For further information, contact Blender IR Team at:

Email: investors@blenderbites.com

Telephone: 1-888-997-2055

Media Contact: teamblenderbites@jonesworks.com

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including with respect to Superberry SportTM being able to penetrate the the sports nutrition market. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, fluctuations in capital markets, foreign exchange rates, availability and pricing of raw materials, energy and supplies; the ability to implement price increases successfully; stability in the competitive environment; no future product recalls; the ability of the Company to access cost effective capital when needed; and no unexpected or unforeseen events occurring that would materially alter the Company’s current plans. All of these assumptions have been derived from information currently available to the Company including information obtained by the Company from third-party sources. Readers are cautioned that actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

1 Based on data-analytics provided by Circana, Inc. for the 52 weeks ending May 19, 2024.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e846e2f7-7476-4445-86ab-019d261253f2