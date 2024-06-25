T2 Biosystems Announces Commercial Expansion Through Hong Kong and Macau Distributor

LEXINGTON, Mass., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistant genes, today announced the execution of a territory exclusive distribution agreement in Hong Kong and Macau. Under the terms of the agreement, T2 Biosystems will sell the T2Dx® Instrument, the T2Bacteria® Panel, the T2Candida® Panel, and the T2Resistance® Panel through the newly appointed distributor.



The execution of this exclusive distribution agreement further expands T2 Biosystems’ commercialization in the Asia Pacific region. A 2023 study found that sepsis contributed to one in four adult deaths in Hong Kong. The study also found that adult sepsis incidence and mortality in Hong Kong has increased over the last decade. A 2024 study found that detection rates of sepsis-causing Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) has been higher in Macau than mainland China and Europe. The Macau-based authors concluded by emphasizing the importance of tailored proactive management and control of this sepsis-causing pathogen in the region. The introduction of the T2Dx Instrument and sepsis panels into Hong Kong and Macau will allow rapid detection of certain sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, in hours instead of days, enabling clinicians to achieve targeted therapy, faster.

"We are committed to expanding our commercialization globally, and our partnerships in the Asia Pacific region are a very important component of our international strategy,” stated John Sperzel, Chairman and CEO of T2 Biosystems. “We believe this region represents strong growth potential for our culture-independent rapid diagnostics and look forward to building a lasting relationship with our newly appointed distributor as we work to improve the quality of care for patients at risk of sepsis.”

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, is dedicated to improving patient care and reducing the cost of care by helping clinicians effectively treat patients faster than ever before. T2 Biosystems’ products include the T2Dx® Instrument, the T2Bacteria® Panel, the T2Candida® Panel, the T2Resistance® Panel, and the T2Biothreat™ Panel, and are powered by the proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR®) technology. T2 Biosystems has an active pipeline of future products, including the U.S. T2Resistance Panel, the Candida auris test, and the T2Lyme™ Panel. For more information, please visit www.t2biosystems.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

