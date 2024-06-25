Hovnanian Enterprises Announces Credit Rating Upgrade From Moody’s Ratings

MATAWAN, N.J., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV), a leading national homebuilder, today announced that Moody’s Ratings (“Moody’s”) has upgraded Hovnanian’s corporate family rating to B2 from B3. In a press release issued on June 24, 2024, Moody’s cited an improvement in the company’s leverage profile through solid operating performance and growth in net worth, as well as through the recently completed debt exchange transaction. Moody’s outlook for Hovnanian remains stable.

“We are thrilled to get a ratings upgrade from Moody’s, which follows an upgrade we received from S&P Ratings just two weeks ago,” stated Brad G. O’Connor, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. “The combination of these upgrades by both rating agencies serves as validation of our accomplishments in paying down our debt and repairing our balance sheet over the past several years. We remain committed to further enhancing our balance sheet and improving our credit metrics; however, the primary driver of future improvements will be revenue growth which will allow us to leverage our SG&A expenses and should lead to much higher levels of profitability. Given the positive current trends in the for-sale home market, we are optimistic that we will continue to deliver outstanding returns on our investments.”

ABOUT HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC.:

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1959 by Kevork S. Hovnanian, is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey and, through its subsidiaries, is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. The Company’s homes are marketed and sold under the trade name K. Hovnanian® Homes. Additionally, the Company’s subsidiaries, as developers of K. Hovnanian’s® Four Seasons communities, make the Company one of the nation’s largest builders of active lifestyle communities.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

