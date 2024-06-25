GitLab Achieves FedRAMP® “In Process” Designation

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All Remote - GitLab Inc. , ​​the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform, today announced it has achieved “In Process” designation at the Moderate impact level from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP).



The FedRAMP program promotes the adoption of secure and compliant cloud services across the federal government. The authorization process includes an in-depth examination of GitLab’s data security and data governance capabilities and the security practices of its cloud services. GitLab is now listed in the FedRAMP Marketplace and continues to work toward achieving the FedRAMP “Authorized” designation.

GitLab Dedicated for Government, the company’s new single-tenant managed SaaS offering, will meet FedRAMP requirements from the U.S. government to provide customers with the benefits of a DevSecOps platform, with an added focus on data residency, isolation, and private networking to meet security and compliance requirements.

“Achieving the FedRAMP In Process milestone demonstrates GitLab’s commitment to government agencies and customers in highly regulated industries where adherence to stringent data compliance and privacy regulations is paramount,” said Bob Stevens, Public Sector Vice President at GitLab. “This designation will enable even more public sector organizations to harness the advantages of GitLab Dedicated for Government while adhering to rigorous security and privacy requirements. We look forward to completing the authorization and continuing to support agencies’ modernization efforts as they consolidate complex toolchains, strengthen security, and improve operational efficiency.”



GitLab is the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform for software innovation. GitLab enables organizations to increase developer productivity, improve operational efficiency, reduce security and compliance risk, and accelerate digital transformation. More than 30 million registered users and more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust GitLab to ship better, more secure software faster.