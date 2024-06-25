Jamf Announces it has been authorized by the CVE Program as a CVE Numbering Authority (CNA)

MINNEAPOLIS, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, announced it has been authorized by the CVE Program as a CVE Numbering Authority (CNA) . CVE is an international, community-based effort with a mission to identify, define and catalog publicly disclosed cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

“Serving as an authorized CVE Numbering Authority reinforces Jamf’s commitment to helping organizations maintain the most secure Jamf environment,” said Henry Patel, chief strategy officer, Jamf. “Coupled with a leading threat research team, we believe Jamf will continue to have a meaningful impact on the security research community as a whole and ultimately help keep our customers safe, secure and productive.”

The CVE list helps organizations keep up to date on the latest security threats, create action plans to address vulnerabilities in their system and collaborate with other cybersecurity professionals while working with consistent information. Vulnerabilities listed in the CVE database are also added to the U.S. National Vulnerability Database (NVD).

Jamf can now seamlessly submit and update CVE records to the CVE list within the Jamf product scope, including its products, tools and open-source projects. This way, the company can better inform the community about potential issues to help reduce the impact a vulnerability may have. In addition to adding its own entries, Jamf leverages the CVE list to identify potential issues in the third-party libraries used in its products too.

About the CVE Program

The mission of the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE®) Program is to identify, define, and catalog publicly disclosed cybersecurity vulnerabilities. There is one CVE Record for each vulnerability in the catalog. The vulnerabilities are discovered then assigned and published by organizations from around the world that have partnered with the CVE Program. Partners publish CVE Records to communicate consistent descriptions of vulnerabilities. Information technology and cybersecurity professionals use CVE Records to ensure they are discussing the same issue, and to coordinate their efforts to prioritize and address the vulnerabilities.

The CVE Program is sponsored by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and is operated by the MITRE Corporation in close collaboration with international industry, academic, and government stakeholders.

About Jamf

Jamf’s purpose is to simplify work by helping organizations manage and secure an Apple experience that end users love and organizations trust. Jamf is the only company in the world that provides a complete management and security solution for an Apple-first environment that is enterprise secure, consumer simple and protects personal privacy. To learn more, visit www.jamf.com .

Media Contact:

Liarna La Porta | media@jamf.com