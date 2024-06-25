CoralApp, Incubated by Binance Labs, Set to Launch First AI-Driven Flagship Phone for Web3

Singapore , June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Introducing CoralApp: Your Ultimate Gateway to the Web3 Lifestyle

Founded by a team of North American data scientists, CoralApp is a practical AI-driven project within the Web3 domain, poised to revolutionize digital interactions and herald the future of mobile technology. At its core is the Coral Phone, a groundbreaking device designed as the ultimate entry point into the Web3 lifestyle.

What is Coral Phone?

The Coral Phone is more than just a smartphone; it’s a comprehensive platform that seamlessly integrates with the Web3 ecosystem. While it supports all traditional apps, Coral Phone promotes a wide array of decentralized applications (dApps) that empower users to take control of their digital lives. Whether diving into decentralized finance (DeFi), exploring decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN), engaging in social interactions, or immersing in gaming, Coral Phone is a versatile companion in the digital age.

CoralApp's Bold Move - Coral AI-Phone

Building upon the pioneering capabilities of the Coral Phone, the Coral AI Phone represents a leap forward in mobile technology by incorporating advanced AI functionalities. Designed to provide users with unparalleled AI-driven experiences, this flagship device includes a privacy-first personal AI assistant. This on-device AI assistant, equipped with in-depth Web3 knowledge, empowers users to effortlessly navigate the complexities of the Web3 ecosystem.

In addition to its sophisticated AI assistant, the Coral AI Phone offers a suite of groundbreaking features tailored for the decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN). Users can benefit from decentralized AI inferencing, decentralized federated learning, and decentralized data scraping. These features collectively enhance the device’s ability to deliver an intelligent, secure, and efficient Web3 lifestyle, setting a new standard for mobile technology in the digital age.

The Web3 Lifestyle: A New Era of Digital Interaction

The Web3 lifestyle represents a shift towards decentralized applications and services that prioritize user control, privacy, and rewards. Here’s how Coral Phone stands out:

- DePIN: Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks

Coral Phone promotes seamless integration with DePIN services, enabling it to participate in and contribute to these networks, earning passive income. Users have full control over these services and can easily toggle them on or off with a single switch, optimizing their involvement according to their preferences and needs.

- DeFi: Decentralized Finance

With Coral Phone, users can access a plethora of DeFi services right at their fingertips. Manage investments, trade cryptocurrencies, and earn interest on digital assets with ease. The device supports multi-chain functionalities, ensuring interaction with various blockchain networks without hassle. By staking, restaking, and providing liquidity, users can enhance their assets' returns while supporting the ecosystem.

- SocialFi: Decentralized Social Networks with Financial Benefits

Coral Phone promotes decentralized social networks that allow users to connect with others, share content, and communicate securely without compromising privacy. User data remains under their control, free from centralized oversight. Additionally, as users interact within these networks, they can earn rewards, turning social engagement into a profitable venture. This new way to socialize ensures that activities are both meaningful and rewarding.

- GameFi: On-Chain Gaming Experiences with Earnings

Coral Phone supports fully on-chain games, offering a trustless gaming experience where achievements and assets are truly owned by the users. Traditional gaming platform limitations are eliminated. As users play, they can earn money through various in-game activities and rewards, making the gaming experience both fun and lucrative. This seamless blend of entertainment and financial opportunity defines the world of GameFi.

CoralApp Rewards: Unlock Exclusive Rewards with Coral Phone

Coral Phone users can maximize their benefits through a range of exclusive rewards designed to enhance their Web3 experience. From airdrops to passive income, unique perks are tailored to promote a Web3 lifestyle.

Airdrop Rewards

- Receive CoralApp Token Airdrops: Users get airdrops of CoralApp tokens directly from CoralApp.

- Ecosystem Partnership Airdrops: Enjoy token airdrops or point incentives from CoralApp’s ecosystem partnerships.

- Meme Project Airdrops: Benefit from airdrops from popular meme projects.

Passive Income

- Automatic DePIN Mining Rewards: Users can earn automatic DePIN mining rewards through partnerships integrated into Coral Phone’s backend, providing a steady stream of passive income.

Lifestyle Income

- Engage with Web3 Games and Services: Actively participating in Web3 games and services earns users rewards.

- Web3-Integrated Services: Using Coral Phone for Web3-integrated services like mobile carrier networks, streaming, rideshare, food delivery, and cloud storage allows users to grow their income through their lifestyle choices.

Coral Phone is positioned as a gateway to a rewarding Web3 lifestyle, providing seamless and lucrative opportunities at users’ fingertips.

Curating an Exciting Web3 Digital Lifestyle

CoralApp aims to curate a digital lifestyle that is not only rewarding but also engaging and empowering. The goal is to make the transition to Web3 seamless and enjoyable for everyone. Whether a crypto enthusiast, gamer, or someone exploring new social networks, Coral Phone offers something for everyone.

Imagine a world where users control their data, earn rewards for their activities, and participate in a decentralized economy. Coral Phone makes this vision a reality, offering a dynamic and interactive platform that brings the best of Web3 to users’ hands.

Join the Revolution

The future of digital interaction is here, and it’s decentralized. Coral Phone is the gateway to this exciting new world, revolutionizing how technology is interacted with and experiencing the full potential of the Web3 lifestyle.

Stay tuned for more updates, and get ready to embark on a journey like no other with Coral Phone and CoralApp.

