Pythian Recognized on CRN’s 2024 Solution Provider 500 List and DBTA’s 100 Companies That Matter Most in Data for 2024

OTTAWA, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pythian Services Inc. (“ Pythian ”), a leading provider of data, analytics, AI, and cloud services, proudly announced its recognition on CRN’s 2024 Solution Provider (SP) 500 list and Database Trends and Applications (DBTA)’s 100 Companies That Matter Most in Data for 2024 list for the eighth year in a row. This dual honor highlights Pythian’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions and exceptional service to its customers.



CRN’s annual Solution Provider 500 list highlights top technology integrators, managed service providers, and IT consulting firms across North America by revenue. CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, curates this list to recognize companies demonstrating outstanding service innovation and market responsiveness.

“We are honored to be named on CRN’s 2024 Solution Provider 500 list,” said Brooks Borcherding , CEO at Pythian. “Year after year, our team delivers transformative solutions and exceptional service—and this recognition underscores that dedication. Our commitment to innovation and excellence propels our success and growth as a leading data solutions provider.”

“Ranking on CRN’s 2024 Solution Provider 500 recognizes the service innovations and market responsiveness of the list’s leading technology integrators, managed service providers, and IT consulting firms,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “These companies have shown an unflagging commitment to business agility, continued growth, and future success through a period of rapid IT channel change, including the expansion of Everything as a Service and generative AI disruption. Our congratulations go to each company named to this year’s Solution Provider 500!”

The DBTA 100 list, by Database Trends and Applications magazine, celebrates companies advancing data management with technologies like data lakehouse, data mesh, and data fabric. DBTA selected organizations according to their presence, execution, vision, and innovation in data management and analysis.



“Our inclusion in the DBTA 100 for the eighth consecutive year speaks to our deep expertise in data analytics and our drive to push the boundaries of data management,” Borcherding added. “We’re committed to empowering our clients to harness the power of data, cloud, and AI to achieve their strategic objectives. Our approach enables enterprises to evolve and transform like no other company.”

About Pythian

Founded in 1997, Pythian is a leading global data analytics, cloud, and AI services provider that helps organizations transform by leveraging the power of their data estate. With a spectrum of transformation services ranging from data infrastructure migration and modernization to data source innovation, data analytics, and AI, Pythian delivers full-lifecycle consulting, professional services, and managed services to create outstanding business outcomes. A Google Cloud Premier Partner with multiple Specializations, including Data Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Machine Learning, and a certified Google Cloud MSP, Pythian has delivered thousands of professional and managed services projects for leading enterprises. For more information visit www.pythian.com or follow us on X , LinkedIn , and our Blog .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

About DBTA

DBTA is a magazine covering data and information management, big data, and data science. In addition, our website, dbta.com, connects visitors with white papers, webinars, and other learning opportunities in the field. Our magazine and website delivers advanced trends analysis and case studies serving the IT and business stakeholders of complex data environments. Our newsletters connect subscribers with news and analysis about the following subjects: Oracle News, Linux News, MultiValue News, General Information Management News, and more.

Pythian Media Contacts

Contact: